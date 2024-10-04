Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 

The Ollin Cuauhtli Danza Group performs “the Opening of the Four Directions.” Adain Lucio

Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right). Adain Lucio

Participants joined the Danza group in the friendship dance. Adain Lucio





On Saturday, Sept.28, Texas Wesleyan hosted a showcase of Aztec cultural dances.

The event was a collaboration between the Texas Wesleyan Latinx Heritage Commitee and the Ollin Cuauhtli Danza Group. The Danza Group choreographed seven dances, as well as special opening and closing ceremonies.

The opening ceremony was called “the Opening of the Four Directions.” Second year marriage and family therapy major Abel Cerros was the presenter, as well as a dancer.

“We will start our presentation today with the Opening of the Four Directions,” Cerros said. “We will be playing our instruments, but most importantly you’ll hear the sound of the atecocolli, or sea conch. People traditionally played these conches to honor each cardinal direction and call on the support of our ancestors.”

After the opening ceremony, dancer Natalie Quiroz performed what the Danza group calls “the Permiso.”

“The Perismo is done to ask for permission to do the following dances,” Cerros said. “When she does this dance, each of the four elements are symbolically represented.”

Following this performance were the Huey Xolotl, or Guajolote, and the Tarahumara dances. As an intermission, the Danza group performed a friendship dance. Members of the audience were encouraged to participate in this dance. Fourth year Education major Brenton Flowers was among the participating members.

“It was fun to participate in one of the dances,” Flowers said. “Stuff like this is always interesting and different. Being able to participate helps you gain an understanding of the culture on a deeper level.”

Another participating member of the audience was Texas Wesleyan Latinx Heritage commitee member Bertie Gardner.

“Getting the crowd involved shows how fun and friendly things like this can be,” Gardner said. “It helps you enjoy the event and the culture more.”

After the friendship dance was completed, Cerros and junior liberal studies major Karina Orona performed the Fuego Danza. This was followed by the Nahui Ollin, and the Ayoyotes Danza. The closing ceremony was called “the Closing of the Four Directions.”

“That specific portion of the event symbolizes the ending of the ceremony in a spiritual sense,” said Cerros. “Since we asked for the support of our ancestors, this ceremony thanks them.”

After the Danza group concluded the dances, they offered a “smudging” called the Popoxcomitl.

“This is meant to cleanse the spirit, like how some people use incense,” Orona said. “It could also be interpreted as a prayer or as a way to pray.”