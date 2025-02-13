Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Alexis Bernal and Thomas ParsonsFebruary 12, 2025

On Feb. 8, Wesleyan Athletics held Senior Day for Men’s and Women’s basketball and Men’s and Women’s wrestling in the Sid Richardson Gymnasium.  

The Lady Rams began with another close win over the College of the Ozarks Bobcats (MO) [68 – 61]. The Bobcats looked hungry to spoil the Lady Ram’s special day in front of a rambunctious crowd. But with layups by no.21, senior guard Taryn Wills, and no.30, junior forward Sophia Hurtado, the Lady Rams were able to pull away with a last-minute victory. Wills made history by scoring her 1000th career point.  

“It felt great to make it [her 1000th career point] on senior night because that’s when you want to make those big moments,” Wills said. “The energy was great; it was a 12 out of 10. Everyone was cheering for you.” 

The men’s team picked up where the Lady Rams left off by not only defeating the Bobcats but obliterating them, winning by 30 points. The Rams were looking to bounce back from a home loss to the John Brown University Golden Eagles. Rams Head Basketball Coach Brian Wannamaker said it felt great to honor his seniors. 

“It’s my first senior class for me as a head coach, and for us to win it always feels even better,” Wannamaker said.  

When the Rams wrestle at home, Head Wrestling Coach Jose Lazo does not expect a big turnout. But with the two teams dueling against the Tarleton State Texans, the event drew a large crowd that was nothing less than dynamic. The Lady Rams secured a win against the Texans, a Division I program, with a margin of 1000 points. With family, friends and students from his alma mater, Martin High School (TX) in attendance, senior wrestler Dominic Chavez secured a win. 

“I love the atmosphere; everything was just perfect,” Chavez said. “My biggest take away for tonight was seeing how many people were here today.

Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors. (Alexis Bernal)
