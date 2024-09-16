Coaches Corner: Rams basketball welcomes Brian Wanamaker as head coach

Alexis Bernal Brian Wanamaker, men’s basketball head coach

The start of the upcoming 2024-25 basketball season is approaching as new head coach Brian Wanamaker prepares the Ram’s basketball team for success this season.

Wanamaker won conference player of the year and All-American while playing for Texas Wesleyan back in 2009. Now he is back at his alma mater to enhance Wesleyan’s men’s basketball program.

“I want to win but, the main goal is for [the team] to have a great experience,” Wanamaker said. “I want them to leave this place and always want to come back and for them to love what we did here.”

Wanamaker was the men’s assistant coach from 2019-2024, and this is his first season as head coach.

Tevin Baker, transfer enrollment counselor, is Wanamaker’s assistant coach for the men’s basketball team.

“Wanamaker has been transitioning into this role really well,” Baker said. “He started off on the right foot as far as getting things together.”

Kristopher O’Neal II, senior business administration major, has played under Wanamaker for a couple of years. O’Neal said he finds Wanamaker’s transition has been positive for the team.

“I believe that’s a big thing, to have a leader like him in place, [to] have that will and want us to actually graduate and become better men,” O’Neal said. “I think that’s the ultimate goal… for a leader and a coach.”

Wanamaker said he has a deep commitment to his role as head coach.

“I’m invested emotionally. I’m invested with time and everything, so getting the opportunity to be a head coach at Texas Wesleyan was basically a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Wanamaker said.

To learn more about Wanamaker or just keep up with the men’s basketball team this season, sports fans can visit Ramsports.net.