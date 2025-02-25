The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

February 25, 2025
February 22, 2025
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event

Kaden MorganFebruary 22, 2025
Lucía Larruscain

Texas Wesleyan’s Grad Kickoff event will be held in the Martin Center Ballroom from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. 

The Grad Kickoff is a one-stop-shop for all things graduation. As the spring semester ramps up, the countdown to graduation begins for the Class of 2025. Cynthia Cedillo, office of the provost and administrative assistant, emphasized the importance of the Grad Kickoff as a valuable opportunity for seniors to have their best experience on graduation day. 

“You can go in, and if you haven’t already applied for graduation, we will have the Registrar’s office lined up in there to apply,” Cedillo said. “You can RSVP for graduation, which means crossing the stage—there’s a difference. And then RSVP for robing and hooding, which is another ceremony part of graduation.” 

From the highly anticipated graduation ceremony and everything in between, the Grad Kickoff aims to be the start to the final chapter of the college journey for graduating seniors. 

“You can order your regalia, you can order rings, you can order invitations. You can stop at grad admissions and the Alumni table. So, we have different stops, seven of them,” Cedillo said.  

Israel Sanchez, a 2024 graduate with a bachelor’s in computer science, shared some advice for the graduating class of 2025. 

“I would recommend students attend. The event put everything together that I needed to prepare for graduation,” Sanchez said. “If you have a question about anything, there are good chances someone there will know the answer.”

Many senior students understand the importance of attending this event, as it helps to ensure they are prepared for graduation.  

Makenna Gannt, senior majoring in marketing/sales, is one of many students echoing the importance of the event.  

“I am feeling very excited about this event,” Gannt said. “Also, I just believe that it can be such a great way to learn about all graduation-wise things.”

Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist Fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them. [File photo] (Thomas Parsons)
About the Contributor
Lucía Larruscain
Lucía Larruscain, Social Media Manager
Lucía Larruscain is a Junior transfer born and raised in Madrid, Spain. After two years in Iowa, she moved to Texas to finish her degree in mass communication. She also plays golf for the school and she is very excited to work in the Rambler as writing and editing are a passion of hers. She is also looking forward to start building her career.