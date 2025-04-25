Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I

20s Talk is a podcast exploring the shared experiences of life in your 20s, hosted by Angeles Alvarado and Sharria Hudson. In Episode 4, Part 1: The Senior Special, Sharria Hudson interviews Kenneth Flowers, TxWes’ media services manager about his time at TxWes. Flowers graduated in 2007 from Texas Wesleyan with Bachelor of Science in mass communication. He speaks about his college experience and wraps up with advice for graduating seniors. Hudson also speaks to Josue Preza about his time at TXWES. Preza is graduating this semester with a degree in business administration. Prezas shares his experience with campus involvement, transitioning from football player to coach and his plans post-graduation.