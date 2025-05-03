Town Talk ad
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorMay 3, 2025
Kehinde Hopkins
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.

Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer announced a new blog in collaboration with the marketing and communications department aimed to better reach the community on and off campus.  

As university president, Dr. Messer strives to be open with her students and the campus community. In a joint effort, the blog serves as a new and ambitious way for the community to relate to Dr. Messer. 

"I think it'll be a mix of some of my personal experiences that have led me to where I am and my beliefs and my values," Dr. Messer said. "So, just a way to connect with people through me personally outside of the news articles that are released about the university." 

Unlike the Rambler Media Group and the university website, which both serve as media outlets for the community at large, Dr. Messer said her content will be based on what happens on campus from her personal viewpoint. 

"The posts will be from my perspective," Dr. Messer said. "But this is a way I can share my perspective on the happenings of the university and the future and what's to come."

The fledgling website has 5 posts ranging from personal experiences to helpful advice for college students. (Kehinde Hopkins)

The blog project will get assistance from the Wesleyan marketing and communications department and the admissions office. Lauren Findley, vice president of enrollment management, said her role in uplifting this new project is generating and managing ideas that are engaging to the audience.  

"I'm kind of there to just help share and support ideas," Findley said. "And what we want to do is stay true to our goals, stay true to our mission and stay true to our brand, so that's where I come into play." 

For a blog to stay timely and garner an audience, content must be posted consistently. Karen Cantrell, executive director for marketing and communications, said the plan is for the blog to post weekly content by different collaborators. 

"I think we have really in the next couple of weeks a cadence of about something once a week," Cantrell said.

Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.