President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog

Kehinde Hopkins The blog’s latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer’s journey, background and present ambitions.

Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer announced a new blog in collaboration with the marketing and communications department aimed to better reach the community on and off campus.

As university president, Dr. Messer strives to be open with her students and the campus community. In a joint effort, the blog serves as a new and ambitious way for the community to relate to Dr. Messer.

“I think it’ll be a mix of some of my personal experiences that have led me to where I am and my beliefs and my values,” Dr. Messer said. “So, just a way to connect with people through me personally outside of the news articles that are released about the university.”

Unlike the Rambler Media Group and the university website, which both serve as media outlets for the community at large, Dr. Messer said her content will be based on what happens on campus from her personal viewpoint.

“The posts will be from my perspective,” Dr. Messer said. “But this is a way I can share my perspective on the happenings of the university and the future and what’s to come.”

The blog project will get assistance from the Wesleyan marketing and communications department and the admissions office. Lauren Findley, vice president of enrollment management, said her role in uplifting this new project is generating and managing ideas that are engaging to the audience.

“I’m kind of there to just help share and support ideas,” Findley said. “And what we want to do is stay true to our goals, stay true to our mission and stay true to our brand, so that’s where I come into play.”

For a blog to stay timely and garner an audience, content must be posted consistently. Karen Cantrell, executive director for marketing and communications, said the plan is for the blog to post weekly content by different collaborators.

“I think we have really in the next couple of weeks a cadence of about something once a week,” Cantrell said.