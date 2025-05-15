Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence

Texas Wesleyan’s first Leadership Summit was held on May 9 in the Nenetta Burton Carter Building. Completely planned by students in Dr. Stacia Campbell’s Leadership Studies and Writing for Careers classes, the event included keynote speaker Dr. Calvin Lawrence.

Dr. Lawrence has an extensive background in education and leadership spanning over 40 years. In this interview, he touches upon what he’s learned throughout his experience, the importance of relationship building and his new book, “The Happy Leader”.

Video: Deanna Brown