Wesleyan received active shooter threat Thursday morning

On Thursday morning around 9:20am, a call was made to 911 with a false report of an active shooter on campus.

In an email sent out at 10:00am Thursday, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall wrote, “Fort Worth Police Department received a report of an active shooter with multiple injuries in a specific lab on campus. FWPD quickly responded to campus and started clearing buildings and found no evidence of an active shooter.”

A shelter in place was ordered on campus and was lifted once FWPD confirmed there was no threat. The call was determined to be a hoax, and operations resumed as normal.

However, throughout the morning, Texas Wesleyan was not the only college in the state receiving threats.

Baylor University (Waco), Collin College (Plano), Del Mar College (Corpus Christi), Galen College of Nursing (San Antonio), Texas A&M University (College Station), and Tyler Junior College (Tyler) all received similar threats this morning.

It is still unclear if the string of calls are connected, but the situation is under investigation.

This is a developing story, more information will be released once it comes available.