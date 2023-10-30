First-year students adjust well to new on-campus life

Hannah Parker First-year students are getting used to life on campus.

The class of 2027 has been adjusting to their new lives as college students, on and off campus.

First-year psychology major Arianna Hyder has been adjusting well, as she did not move from too far away from home.

“I feel like in high school I was self-sufficient, so adjusting here was pretty easy,” Hyder said. “Adjusting wise, it’s not much different, besides living away from people I was with for years.”

While some students are still getting used to a new environment without family, others are thriving to their fullest potential.

First-year general business major Mykayla Bement moved four hours away from Houston to come to Texas Wesleyan University.

“I’ve got my routine down so I’m able to manage my time,” Bement said. “I picked a school four hours away for a reason, and I feel like I’m doing great.”

Most first-year students have had an easier time getting used to Texas Wesleyan’s campus so far, but some of them are still pushing to gain that success.

First-year exercise science major Nasir Allah is originally from Congo but has lived in Texas since he was 6 years old.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t like it,” Allah said. “It is what it is at this point- it’s a very small school which is good for making friends, but not much else.”

Allah is currently working toward becoming more academically oriented, as well.

“I’d like to get better at my work and sleeping,” Allah said. “I’m pretty sure I’m failing as we speak- I’ve got to get that up.”