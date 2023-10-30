The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Students and faculty lined up for plates. They were able to add their own toppings. Including cilantro, onions and lime.
LSA end Hispanic Heritage Month with Carne Asada
October 30, 2023
First-year students are getting used to life on campus.
First-year students adjust well to new on-campus life
October 27, 2023
BESO hosts painting night for students in Kay Granger Mall on Oct. 11.
Beso hosts paint night for students during exams
October 26, 2023
DFW satellite map view of surrounding cities where the places are located.
Fall places to visit for fun
October 26, 2023
The Rams celebrate homecoming at this years game against Wayland Baptisit University.
Rams win homecoming 24-13
October 25, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
November 18, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 22, 2021
October 9, 2021
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
The Lady Rams block the net from a spike.
Lady Rams bring home the win
September 25, 2023
The art is inspired by Rolando Palacios experiences growing up and the sense of nostalgia he felt when visiting this community in Detroit.
Bernice Coulter Templeton Gallery showcases ‘Una Vida Linda’
October 19, 2023
Mercedes Kuhn, Ian Kooistra and Ethan Brandt act in The Death of Seneca by Jonathon Burt. Photo Credit: Chase Di Iulio & Pella Le Fever/Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan opens the season with premiere of original productions
September 28, 2023
The writing collective hosts Blackout Poetry event.
Blackout Poetry Workshop held in West Library on Sept. 19
September 26, 2023
Student Ethan Brandt directs a play for Theatre Wesleyan.
Student directs play “The Cripple of Inishmaan”
February 20, 2023
Music events are performed at the Martin Hall Auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
Music department encourages the community to attend events
November 15, 2022
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Graphic by Kendal Clark
Kevin Ren is reaching for success in a new territory
December 15, 2021
September 24, 2023
September 8, 2023
September 1, 2023
May 15, 2023
April 8, 2023
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

First-year students adjust well to new on-campus life

October 27, 2023
First-year+students+are+getting+used+to+life+on+campus.+
Hannah Parker
First-year students are getting used to life on campus.

The class of 2027 has been adjusting to their new lives as college students, on and off campus.  

First-year psychology major Arianna Hyder has been adjusting well, as she did not move from too far away from home.  

“I feel like in high school I was self-sufficient, so adjusting here was pretty easy,” Hyder said. “Adjusting wise, it’s not much different, besides living away from people I was with for years.” 

While some students are still getting used to a new environment without family, others are thriving to their fullest potential.  

First-year general business major Mykayla Bement moved four hours away from Houston to come to Texas Wesleyan University.  

“I’ve got my routine down so I’m able to manage my time,” Bement said. “I picked a school four hours away for a reason, and I feel like I’m doing great.”  

Most first-year students have had an easier time getting used to Texas Wesleyan’s campus so far, but some of them are still pushing to gain that success. 

First-year exercise science major Nasir Allah is originally from Congo but has lived in Texas since he was 6 years old.   

“If I’m being honest, I don’t like it,” Allah said. “It is what it is at this point- it’s a very small school which is good for making friends, but not much else.”  

Allah is currently working toward becoming more academically oriented, as well.  

“I’d like to get better at my work and sleeping,” Allah said. “I’m pretty sure I’m failing as we speak- I’ve got to get that up.” 
