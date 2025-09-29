Texas Wesleyan business students gain free access to cutting-edge certification program

Town Talk ad
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
September 24, 2025
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
May 4, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
May 4, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
September 8, 2025
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
September 4, 2025
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
May 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan business students gain free access to cutting-edge certification program

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerSeptember 22, 2025
Camila Nguyen
After logging in, the Coursera Career Academy dashboard displays a range of certification options and guided projects available to Texas Wesleyan students

Beginning June 2025, all students enrolled in business courses at Texas Wesleyan University will have access to the Coursera Career Academy, a move that administrators say will better prepare students for the workforce. 

The program provides industry-recognized certifications and guided projects developed by companies such as Google, IBM, Meta and Salesforce. For business majors, the access is included in their course fees at no extra cost. Non-business majors may join for $50, while alumni or outside users would pay about $150 for the same access. 

“My main motivation in offering Coursera to students was providing them with more than just a degree from us,” said Sameer Vaidya, dean of the School of Business Administration & Professional Programs. “We need to give them something employers value and appreciate. Having an industry certification proves that this person has applied their classroom learning to a specific industry skill. 

Vaidya said the cost difference highlights the program’s value.  

“If you sign up for Coursera as an individual, you pay $50 a month. In six months, students would have paid Coursera what they can access for four years with our program by paying a small course fee of $8 per business course. From a value perspective, it’s a great deal for our students, he said. 

Faculty members are preparing to embed Coursera into their coursework. Gokcen Ogruk-Maz, assistant professor of economics, said she plans to integrate Coursera projects directly into class. 

“I will use Coursera Guided Projects as practice labs,” Ogruk-Maz said. “For example, in Entrepreneurship I can use the Facebook Ads Manager project, in Data Visualization I can use Tableau projects, and in Programming I can use Python and SQL projects” 

Ogruk-Maz said the combination of classroom instruction with industry projects gives students both theoretical and practical skills.  

“Lectures give students theory, and Coursera projects show how to use that theory in real tools like Excel, Tableau or R. Together, students learn both ideas and applications,” she said. 

Tommy Nichols, associate dean and professor of management, said the initiative will strengthen student resumes.

Students can access Coursera Career Academy through the Texas Wesleyan website, where a link directs them to log in with their university credentials. (Camila Nguyen)

 

“While the business degree is still very valuable, having some of the certificates will help them get in the door for the interview in the first place,” Nichols said. “We have several courses that have certificates baked into the course, where students will not only get the knowledge but can put that on their resume, which will help them get those jobs. 

Nichols also noted that the flexibility of Coursera means students can complete certificates during breaks or at their own pace, but time management will be key.  

“It is meant to be worked on in addition to coursework, but also in the summer or winter break. Ultimately, it’s up to the individual to decide, ‘I want to do this, or I don’t.’ It’s not forced on them, but it is an opportunity for them to improve themselves. 

Ogruk-Maz said she expects her students to become more active learners.  

“Students will be more engaged. They can try new tools outside class and then bring questions and ideas back into class,” she said. 

Vaidya added that Coursera fits into the university’s long-term goals of offering micro-credentials.  

“It’s no longer enough to get a bachelor’s degree. You need industry certifications to improve your chances of securing a job,” he said. 

Students will be able to choose from more than 40 industry certifications and hundreds of guided projects across fields such as digital marketing, project management, IT support and data analytics. 

“This is not just about adding work for students,” Vaidya said. “It’s about giving our students an opportunity to obtain a credential that employers recognize. If you can add a couple of industry certifications to your college degree for $300 over four years, you are setting yourself up for a successful job search after graduation.” 

