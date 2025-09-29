Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays
September 25, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’
September 24, 2025
[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
September 29, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
September 19, 2025
Sydney Alexander, senior accounting major jumps to tip the ball over the net with two pairs of Drover hands waiting.
Lady Rams volleyball fends off Drovers in first home conference game [3 – 0]
September 15, 2025
Grass flies as senior computer information systems major Haroon Aslam swings.
Photo Essay: Texas Wesleyan hosts Texas Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
September 11, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
September 26, 2025
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
September 15, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
The blog's latest article details President Dr. Emily Messer's journey, background and present ambitions.
President Emily Messer, TxWes marketing and communications office boot up new blog
May 3, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
September 26, 2025
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.
New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays
September 25, 2025
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
September 19, 2025
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
September 15, 2025
The Student Affairs Office, located on the second floor of Martin University Center to the right of the elevator, houses the offices of Eugene Frier, Barbara Walker and Carson Dinger.
Texas Wesleyan reshapes Division of Student Affairs with aims of revamping student life
September 9, 2025
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
Black Student Association hosts ‘Welcome Back Kick Back’
September 24, 2025
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
September 22, 2025
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
September 8, 2025
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
September 4, 2025
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
Interview: Leadership insights with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
May 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

New student org ‘Whisker Watch’ sets out to save the strays

Kehinde Hopkins and Mica MagdaySeptember 25, 2025
Kehinde Hopkins
Whisker Watch founder and president Ana Elisa Pereira feeds three stray cats on one of her nightly patrols.

The Texas Wesleyan community is ever-expanding.  

With record breaking freshmen classes and history-making enrollment sizes year-upon-year, the school has welcomed its sustained growth.  As the community broadens, the university has asserted its commitment to supporting each and every member. However, one subset of the community has long been neglected according to a group of students who have set out to remedy the inequity.  

The marginalized faction in question are not quite students nor are they even human; in fact, they’re furry, four-legged and feline.  

Whisker Watch is a student organization dedicated to feeding, bathing, protecting and taking care of the stray cats which call Texas Wesleyan home.

A stray cat comes out for food and water set out by Whisker Watch in the West Village student apartment. (Kehinde Hopkins)

 

Senior music education major Ana Elisa Pereira, the organization’s founder and president, said that the stray cat problem was evident to her during her very first moments as a Texas Wesleyan student. During her first few weeks in Fall 2024, Pereira was struck by the sheer number of stray cats littered throughout campus. 

One critter in particular, a sickly tabby cat with emerald eyes, caught her heart. Pereira found the cat roaming the campus with neck injuries sustained from a BB gun, paws burnt by the hot summer concrete and parasitic worms in his digestive system.

After nursing him to health, taking him to the veterinarian and naming him ‘Jaguar’, Pereira adopted the cat. 

 

  • Jaguar, a sickly stray cat Ana Elisa Pereira found on the Texas Wesleyan campus, lies in a makeshift bed the night of his adoption.

  • Jaguar was found with a bullet from a toy BB gun lodged in his neck. [Photo courtesy Ana Elisa Pereira]

  • Jaguar is now in good health under the care of Ana Elisa Pereira and her family. Finding Jaguar was one of Pereira’s main inspirations for founding Whisker Watch to care for other stray cats on Texas Wesleyan’s campus. [Photo courtesy Ana Elisa Pereira]

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

 

“After that I kept noticing cats on campus,” Pereira said. “Throughout the whole year I would see them around.” 

Growing up in a household with seven dogs, Pereira has always had a heart for animals. After adopting Jaguar, Pereira took it upon herself to feed as many cats as she could. Patrolling the campus every evening, Pereira provided the cats on campus with food, water, treats and affection.  

Eventually, Pereira began researching online how she could optimize her operation and prevent the stray cat issue from multiplying. That’s when she stumbled upon the Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) method championed by animal rights advocates.

A central part of Whisker Watch is to inform members on how to best take care of the cats living on campus. (Mica Magday)

 

“You trap the cats, you take them to a facility or clinic where they neuter them and give them vaccines; then you release them out in the wild again because they’re feral, they can’t be house pets, they’re wild animals,” Pereira explained.  

Emboldened by a new path forward but intimidated by the obstacles that lay ahead, Pereira sought some help of her own.  

“I can’t do this by myself, that’s a crazy thing; I already have a lot on my plate,” Pereira said. “I was thinking, ‘what if I just start a group as a student organization?’” 

The group’s first official meeting was held on Sept. 9 and was attended by 19 people. 

“So many people want to help. I feel like they just don’t know how,” Pereira said. 

The meeting went over the mission of the Whisker Watch and how to properly interact, feed and care for the cats. Open club officer positions were discussed, such as vice president and social media manager.

Afterwards, Pereira opened the floor for attendees to pitch possible future club events and activities — from holiday parties to cat shelter building for extreme weather. Pereira also outlined a cat feeding schedule that will be finalized once the organization’s committed members are clear. 

19 students filled a classroom in Ann Wagoner for the first official Whisker Watch meeting on Tuesday Sept. 10. (Mica Magday)

Junior music major Danielle Rector was among the attendees and reveled in the idea of translating the skills she learns with Whisker Watch to her own cat.  

“I have a cat myself and she’s spoiled; I buy her everything,” Rector said. “It’d be really nice to [learn to] create something that I’d usually buy at a PetSmart.” 

Amber Sulich, library services manager at West Library and Whisker Watch’s faculty adviser, praised Pereira’s tenacity

“She’s got that burning desire; that’s contagious in a group.” Sulich said. “I think she’s going to do great as a leader here.” 

What started out as a solo vigilante has grown into a dedicated brigade.  

“Everybody who I presented the idea to started laughing,” Pereira said. “I was like, ‘Somebody has to do it!’” 

Those interested in joining Whisker Watch can contact Pereira at [email protected]. Whisker Watch’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. in EJW 214.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
[Graphic courtesy Racheal Brown]
Suicide Prevention Workshop to offer life-saving tools
[Photo courtesy SGA President Daylan Anderson Harris]
Student Government Association to encourage campus, civic engagement at first official event
The Student Affairs Office, located on the second floor of Martin University Center to the right of the elevator, houses the offices of Eugene Frier, Barbara Walker and Carson Dinger.
Texas Wesleyan reshapes Division of Student Affairs with aims of revamping student life
A student vehicle parked outside the Morton Fitness Center is ticketed for lacking a valid parking permit
New $100 parking fee sparks mixed reactions among Texas Wesleyan students
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
Fall 2025 Ramboree showcases TxWes student organizations
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
TxWes community comes together to support Lady Rams at Texas Two-Step Volleyball tournament
More in Features
Junior English major Keith Hillard's eyes glint as he cracks open his sketchbook. He has largely dedicated his life to bringing characters to life; a process which brings him his own sense of vitality.
Drawing Stories, Building Community: The Creative Journey of Keith Hillard
“I've never claimed to be the perfect coach; I don't expect my kids to be perfect. I know that they're going to make mistakes,” Coach Morgan said.
Coach’s Corner: New tennis coach Wade Morgan sets out to change team culture
Ja'Red Brackens, founder of 'Patching Pain', poses in the Martin University Center with a collection of pieces. Patching Pain is a fashion branded centered around removing the stigma of mental health conversations. [Photo courtesy Ja'Red Brackens]
Rambler Runway: A story of mental health and a small business intertwining
The Gradual Spring 2025 Vol. 110
The Gradual Spring 2025 Vol. 110
Brenda Barajas pictured outside the School of Education.
Brenda Barajas sows seeds of change
[Photo courtesy Brooklyn Rowe]
Shaiza Liaqat crowned by leadership
More in News
Men's and women's basketball players and campus rec staff pose in the Sid Richardson Center to promote the upcoming Midnight Madness event to be held on Oct. 1. [Photo courtesy Jeline Rivera]
Midnight Madness comes to Texas Wesleyan in anticipation of basketball season
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
Black Student Association hosts 'Welcome Back Kick Back'
[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]
Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
Stadium Updates: Construction of Moritz Fieldhouse is complete
After logging in, the Coursera Career Academy dashboard displays a range of certification options and guided projects available to Texas Wesleyan students
Texas Wesleyan business students gain free access to cutting-edge certification program
Sydney Alexander, senior accounting major jumps to tip the ball over the net with two pairs of Drover hands waiting.
Lady Rams volleyball fends off Drovers in first home conference game [3 – 0]
About the Contributors
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.
Mica Magday
Mica Magday, Content Producer

Mica Magday is a multimedia journalist from Arlington, Texas, and a senior at Texas Wesleyan University majoring in mass communication with a minor in studio arts. In the summer of 2025, she interned with The Well News, a D.C. based publication, where she worked as a writer and graphic designer. She also has had work published on the Texas Standard, NPR and aired on KERA. A quick way to her heart is through conversations about food, travel, thrifting and fashion. Mica cherishes time with her Filipino family and community and is passionate about uncovering the profound stories of everyday people in her area through journalism.