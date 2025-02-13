Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes

The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]

Amidst a surge of transformative progress for TxWes athletics, Texas Wesleyan’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has been among the primary agents of change.

Complete with a president, vice president and constitution, the SAAC functions as the representative democratic government for all student athletes. According to its constitution, SAAC’s mission and purpose is to “to enhance the total student-athlete experience” and “allow student-athletes to advocate for and prioritize their interests [and] wellbeing, physical and mental….”

“[SAAC] really focuses in on what we need to do together as a unit to make the campus better and more inviting to other athletes,” said Junior English major Ashley Reeves who serves as the dance team representative on the SAAC.

The SAAC is comprised of two representatives from each athletic team. Coaches nominate these representatives based upon leadership, academic success and campus involvement. Through monthly meetings, SAAC representatives work together to propose initiatives and review campus policies with the aim of improving the students’ athletic experience. Dr. Jill Gerloff, assistant athletic director for academic services, serves as the faculty adviser for SAAC.

“They are able to bring problems and work together for solutions,” Gerloff said. “It’s being the voice piece [for student athletes] that’s really important.”

To provide direct communication between student athletes and policy makers, SAAC meetings are regularly attended by athletic administrators, such as Athletic Director Ricky Dotson.

“It’s our coaches’ bosses that aren’t out there and don’t see the struggles we have to go through,” Reeves said. “I think it’s important that they bring us forward and we feel heard.”

The SAAC has advocated for and brought about a series of changes in recent years. The committee has worked with dining services to provide more equitable access to meals for athletes whose practice or games conflict with dining hours. Additionally, they made strides in improving student athletes’ mental health by amending coach check-in policies, promoting access to campus counseling and decreasing athletic workload.

The SAAC has also been successful in increasing recognition of student athlete success beyond the field of play. Thanks to the SAAC, coverage of non-athletic student athlete achievements across the TxWes website, Ramsports.net and The Flame—the TxWes faculty newsletter—has increased.

“The SAAC representatives said [they felt] like the university didn’t appreciate what athletics brings to the university,” Gerloff said. “They wanted to have it known [that student athletes] bring a lot to the university, not just athletically, but academically, musically [and even] theatrically.”

Along with initiating practical change, the SAAC has also worked to cultivate community between the student athletes at Texas Wesleyan. Senior business and marketing major Ruby O’Brien, who previously served as SAAC Vice-President, attested to the camaraderie that SAAC has helped build.

“We as athletes don’t always have a lot of time to build friendships or relationships with other athletes just because schedules are so busy,” O’brien said. “[SAAC] gives us an opportunity to really get to know the other athletes and what their programs are going through.”

In 2024, SAAC was instrumental in bringing a chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national student athlete honor society, to Texas Wesleyan.

According to O’Brien, who served as indoor volleyball’s representative for four years, it’s thanks to Gerloff—who became SAAC faculty adviser in Fall 2023 after taking over from Athletic Director Ricky Dotson—that SAAC has been so prolific in recent years.

“Adding [Gerloff] has been the most impactful change because she’s providing structure, she’s providing goals that we want to achieve.” O’brien said. “She can get anything done that you bring to her.”

Looking to the current spring semester, SAAC hopes to extend its community outreach—Texas Wesleyan and beyond. Campus events like recreational sports tournaments and wider community volunteering events are on SAAC’s growing agenda.

SAAC is set to hold its first meeting of the semester this February. To stay updated, follow the official Student Athlete Advisory Commitee Instagram page @txwes_saac.