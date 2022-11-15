Special episode: RMG Rants
Join our video podcast as we, the Rambler media group, get together to discuss the topic of mental health and how it affects both students and faculty this semester. We also take the time to talk about our personal struggles and support each other in these times of difficulty. We are a newsroom, but we are students just like you, so join our conversation.
