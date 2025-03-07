Women’s History Month Bingo to commemorate past, educate students at Texas Wesleyan

[Graphic courtesy Christine Duke, Student Diversity and Inclusion Program Intern]

Texas Wesleyan University’s Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs is set to host Women’s History Month Bingo, an interactive event aimed at educating students about influential women throughout history in a fun and engaging way. The event will take place on Monday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Stella Russell Hall Lobby.

The event, led by Bertie Gardner, assistant director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs, is designed to blend entertainment with education. Rather than a traditional lecture, students will learn about notable women through bingo cards featuring their images, and as names are called, short facts about each historical figure will be shared.

“I wanted to do the Women’s History Month Bingo mostly just to have something fun going on during Women’s History Month,” Gardner said. “There’s so much information to share, and bingo is a way to make learning about these important women more interactive.”

The event will feature notable women. Participants will have a chance to win prizes while expanding their knowledge of women’s contributions to history, culture and various fields.

“On the bingo cards, there are famous women throughout history—Sally Ride, one of our first female astronauts, and Susan B. Anthony, among others. I’m hoping students will walk away knowing something they didn’t know before, and they’ll have fun while learning,“ Gardner said.

To enhance the experience, the event will also include a pink photo backdrop for students to take themed pictures in celebration of Women’s History Month. This collaboration with Texas Wesleyan Housing and Residence Life aims to foster engagement among students, particularly those living on campus.

Shaiza Liaqat, a student resident assistant (RA) who helped set up the event, emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“This event is special because it makes history fun and accessible,” Liaqat said. “It’s not just about learning facts—it’s about starting conversations and celebrating women’s contributions in a way that students can enjoy.”

Fellow student worker Nijah Akpan, who is also assisting with the event, echoed this sentiment.

“With so much discourse about diversity and inclusion, I think it’s important to have a fun event that also educates,” Akpan said. “It’s a great way to highlight women’s accomplishments and get students engaged.”

Gardner expressed her hope that students will leave the event with a newfound appreciation for Women’s History Month and the impact women have had in various fields.

“I hope students walk away knowing something they didn’t know before,” Gardner said. “Whether they’re in STEM, the arts, or advocacy, they can learn about women who have paved the way before them.”

Texas Wesleyan students are encouraged to attend the event and take part in an evening of learning, engagement, and celebration. The event is free and open to all students.