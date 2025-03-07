Women’s History Month Bingo to commemorate past, educate students at Texas Wesleyan

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate. 
Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor
March 7, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
(Left to Right) Trey Sinegal, Anthony Sierras, Vegas Evans, Richard Amaefule and Kaden Morgan are the starting lineup for the Rams men’s basketball team heading into the tournament.
Rams basketball teams lock in as they head into the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament
February 27, 2025
Texas Wesleyan’s new varsity program positions its athletes at the forefront of a rapidly growing global sport with flag football officially joining the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Texas Wesleyan University leads the way in Texas for women’s flag football, the fastest-growing women’s sport
February 26, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
March 3, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
March 2, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Women’s History Month Bingo to commemorate past, educate students at Texas Wesleyan

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerMarch 3, 2025
[Graphic courtesy Christine Duke, Student Diversity and Inclusion Program Intern]

Texas Wesleyan University’s Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs is set to host Women’s History Month Bingo, an interactive event aimed at educating students about influential women throughout history in a fun and engaging way. The event will take place on Monday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Stella Russell Hall Lobby. 

The event, led by Bertie Gardner, assistant director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs, is designed to blend entertainment with education. Rather than a traditional lecture, students will learn about notable women through bingo cards featuring their images, and as names are called, short facts about each historical figure will be shared. 

“I wanted to do the Women’s History Month Bingo mostly just to have something fun going on during Women’s History Month,” Gardner said. “There’s so much information to share, and bingo is a way to make learning about these important women more interactive.” 

The event will feature notable women. Participants will have a chance to win prizes while expanding their knowledge of women’s contributions to history, culture and various fields. 

“On the bingo cards, there are famous women throughout history—Sally Ride, one of our first female astronauts, and Susan B. Anthony, among others. I’m hoping students will walk away knowing something they didn’t know before, and they’ll have fun while learning, Gardner said. 

To enhance the experience, the event will also include a pink photo backdrop for students to take themed pictures in celebration of Women’s History Month. This collaboration with Texas Wesleyan Housing and Residence Life aims to foster engagement among students, particularly those living on campus. 

Shaiza Liaqat, a student resident assistant (RA) who helped set up the event, emphasized the importance of the initiative. 

“This event is special because it makes history fun and accessible,” Liaqat said. “It’s not just about learning facts—it’s about starting conversations and celebrating women’s contributions in a way that students can enjoy.”

Camila Nguyen

 

Fellow student worker Nijah Akpan, who is also assisting with the event, echoed this sentiment. 

“With so much discourse about diversity and inclusion, I think it’s important to have a fun event that also educates,” Akpan said. “It’s a great way to highlight women’s accomplishments and get students engaged.” 

Gardner expressed her hope that students will leave the event with a newfound appreciation for Women’s History Month and the impact women have had in various fields. 

“I hope students walk away knowing something they didn’t know before,” Gardner said. “Whether they’re in STEM, the arts, or advocacy, they can learn about women who have paved the way before them.” 

Texas Wesleyan students are encouraged to attend the event and take part in an evening of learning, engagement, and celebration. The event is free and open to all students. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
University College Day proposals are due on March 9. Proposals include, details about the format of the presentation, a brief abstract and learning objectives for spectators.
University College Day approaches, students are encouraged to submit their presentations
The Chi Alpha Discipleship Group meets in Room 213 of the West Library on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m..
Chi Alpha Discipleship Group opens its doors to new members
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]
'Life-changer' Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship
More in Female
Wesleyan Prepares Vu for the world
Wesleyan Prepares Vu for the world
Garcia’s road to becoming a teacher
Maritza Zaragoza moves forward to empower the minds of young students.
Maritza Zaragoza moves forward to empower the minds of young students.
Perez on a quest to help high school youth
Trapp loves her TxWes experience
Brown is ready for a new path
Brown is ready for a new path
More in News
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate. 
Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
Inductees, like Trinity Chenault, sophomore biochemistry major recites Tri-Beta pledge as she is sworn in.
Tri-Beta honors society inducts new members
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.