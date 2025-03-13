Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment

Alexis Bernal The International Women’s Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)

Texas Wesleyan organizations hosted an International Women’s Day Festival, a celebration for students and faculty to honor International Women’s History Month, on March 4 in the West Library.

Local Fort Worth nonprofits organizations were in attendance, many of which either serve women or are owned and operated by women. Fort Worth Community Collaborative, Planned Parenthood, Opening Doors for Women in Need, the Women’s Center and the American Association of University Women, which recently started a chapter on campus, were all in attendance.

In the spirit of celebration, guests had the opportunity to create sundaes, paint canvases and participate in a raffle with a mini fridge and a karaoke machine.

Bertie Gardner, assistant director for student activities, helped organize the event and emphasized the importance of celebrating women on campus and throughout the community.

“Since International Women’s Day is on the 8th, we wanted to start the month off strong by having it a little early,” Gardner said. “We are celebrating by showing our support to women on campus and [to] remind them they have a bright future with Texas Wesleyan.”

Alex Strawn from Planned Parenthood educated participants about what that organization had to offer.

“[At] Plan Parenthood of Greater Texas, we provide comprehensive reproductive healthcare services like birth control, STI testing and treatment, cervical cancer screening, breast cancer screenings that is affordable and inclusive of everybody,” Strawn said. “Celebrating 90 years here, we started in Dallas in 1935. Despite all of the challenges that we face, we will continue to be here, and we’re here to serve everybody.”

Tonia Turner, a “Play it Safe” Trainer with the Women’s Center of Tarrant County, spoke about services her organization provides.

“We helped those who are survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse or violent crimes,” Turner said. “We offer several services for our survivors like accompanying them to a hospital or a police station to file charges on their offender. We offer support and comfort to them during the traumatic time. We have a 24-hour hotline available for those who need to talk about their sexual abuse or to answer any questions about the organization.”

For women seeking community connection or women needing a restart at life, Jewelnita Proctor with Opening Doors for Women in Need was in attendance to provide more information about the organization.

“We are a faith-based nonprofit transitional program organization serving women who are transitioning from prison, jail or rehab, overcoming addictions,” Proctor said. “We also provide services to the communities like the community garden, clothing and food bank. We just don’t limit our services to the women but to the community.”

For more information about future Texas Wesleyan events please visit RamSpace.