Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills

Kehinde Hopkins Ram’s Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]

The Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club is providing students with the tools and connections they need to succeed.

Through mentorship, workshops, and networking opportunities, the club aims to prepare future business leaders. The Entrepreneurship Club is proving to be a valuable resource for students looking to build the confidence and skills needed to turn their business aspirations into a reality.

Senior business management major and Entrepreneurship Club President Chisara Ukpaka highlights the benefits the organization provides to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The club offers a wealth of resources for students looking to start a business, including mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, access to funding opportunities, and networking with local business leaders,” Ukpaka said. “We also organize workshops on topics like business strategy, marketing, and pitching, which provide a solid foundation for anyone interested in entrepreneurship.”

Vice President Nick David-West, a senior business major, said the club has helped him strengthen his professional skills.

“This club has helped me be more formal in my planning and strengthened my introduction and presentation skills when it comes to pitching or salesmanship,” West said.

Business Professor Dr. Gokcen Ogruk, the club’s adviser, encourages students to get involved.

“This is a place that you can join to be part of an organization in any aspect if they want to be entrepreneurs, host an event, or if they want to go outside of the state for a competition, we can help with that; there are so many opportunities,” Ogruk said. “We just need students to have the energy and the want to work towards their goals. Any student that has a passion for business should join.”

One of the club’s biggest events is Ram’s Tank, Texas Wesleyan’s version of Shark Tank. Open to everyone, students have until March 16 to submit a video entry for the competition. Five contestants will be selected to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. Each of the five contestants will earn a prize with the first-place winner receiving $2,500.

West said last year’s inaugural event was a major success, and the club is looking to expand Ram’s Tank 2025, which will take place on April 10.

“Hosting the first ever Ram’s Tank event in 2024 was eventful and fulfilling. Our event was a huge success, and the time we put into it was well worth it,” West said. “The club is working on our second Rams Tank event and is working to make it bigger and better than it was last year.”

As the club continues to grow, its leaders hope to inspire more students to take advantage of the opportunities available. For more information about joining or any other questions regarding the Entrepreneurship Club, please contact Ukpaka through email at [email protected].