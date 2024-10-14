Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 

Thomas Parsons Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.

The Office of the Provost set up “Grad Kickoff” to provide students assistance with graduation procedures in the Martin University Center Andrew’s Ballroom on Oct. 8.

Grad Kickoff is an event meant for graduating seniors to attend to ensure they are fully prepared to walk across the stage in December or May. Ashley Babb, assistant to the provost, said one thing that seniors should take into consideration about graduation is to check their emails.

“Check your emails for sure,” Babb said. “Because most of our information that comes out of our office for all the graduation season and events comes via email.”

For students like Michael Thomas, senior accounting major, Grad Kickoff made him feel at ease about his status for graduating this fall.

“It gave me some peace of mind that ‘ok I am all set, and I am good to go,’” Thomas said.

One of the numerous offices that helped with Grad Kickoff was Alumni Association office. Stephanie Diersen, Assistant Director of Alumni Relations, said the office is there to remind students that once they graduate, they are automatically a part of the Alumni club.

“They tend to want to know, first of all, what it is and how they join,” Diersen said. “The second they graduate they are a part of the Alumni Association.”