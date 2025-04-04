Town Talk ad
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorApril 4, 2025

The Wesleyan Lady Rams softball team crushed the Nelson University (TX) Lions in the final game of a four-game series on April 1 at Sycamore Park. 

The Lady Rams faced the Lions three times last weekend, winning on Saturday and Sunday. The team got off to a strong [2 – 0] start but then slowed down in the second through fifth innings. The Lady Rams found life again when the team exploded at the plate scoring four runs to complete the blowout.  

“I feel like in our first game, we came out really strong and then we died out, and then we tried to come back, but it was too late,” sophomore utility player, Kylie Barnes said. “But it felt really good to secure another win for our record as we move into [the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament].” 

Head Softball Coach Shannon Gower was absent during the weekend series due to personal reasons. Darien Dunn, assistant softball coach, filled in while she was gone. 

 Abbie Bird, senior first baseman, pitched against the Lions in game 1 on Saturday and said at first it was hard adjusting to a different coaching style. 

“I’m so used to Gowers calling every single pitch, that kind of like, rhythm between us, where she calls what I want to throw,” Bird said.  

Coach Dunn said that every game from here on out matters and that staying healthy will help them close out the season well.  

“We want to win every single game, every game matters,” Coach Dunn said. “So, we’re hoping everyone stays healthy; we’re gonna end up pretty high in conference.” 

The Lady Rams next matchup is an away series against conference opponent Mid-American Christian University (OK) on April 4. 

About the Contributor
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.