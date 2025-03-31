Town Talk ad
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Several sections of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church have been taped off due to the recent flooding.
Pipe burst causes flood, class cancelations, damage in PUMC
March 27, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
March 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
March 25, 2025
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
March 25, 2025
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
March 24, 2025
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
March 28, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
March 28, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
March 25, 2025
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
March 25, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerMarch 31, 2025

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, educators at Texas Wesleyan University are continually redefining their teaching strategies to maintain student engagement and effectively integrate technology into their classrooms. 

Dr. Carl Smeller, associate professor and chair of English & humanities, has notably adapted his teaching style in recent years by emphasizing small-group interactions to combat digital distractions. 

“One of the ways I’ve changed my teaching practice was getting students to do more small group work,” Smeller said. “If you give students something specific to do, they’re more engaged and less distracted.” 

Smeller added that the prevalence of smartphones and social media has impacted students’ attention spans and ability to engage deeply with lengthy materials. He encourages students to participate actively rather than passively absorbing information. 

“Students can’t read books nowadays,” he said. “You assign them one book, and they can’t do it because their attention spans are too short.” 

To further maintain attention, Smeller also moves around the classroom, interacting directly with students to keep them alert. 

Maria Dolores Perez, instructor of college composition, employs interactive strategies such as group discussions, smartboard interactions, and digital games like Kahoot. Her methods aim to foster a conversational environment, keeping students actively involved. 

“I’m using the whiteboard, and as they’re giving me ideas, I’m writing them on the board so they know I’m actually listening,” Perez said. “It becomes more of a conversation.” 

Perez believes digital technology, when creatively integrated, significantly enhances learning. However, she acknowledges that technology also poses distractions and underscores the importance of helping students build balanced digital habits. 

“I think technology is now part of English,” she said. “Students get to create slideshows or infographics because that’s the technology we’re in right now.” 

Dr. Kay Colley, professor of mass communication, sees digital tools—particularly artificial intelligence—as crucial in preparing students for professional life. Colley actively integrates AI and digital platforms into her classes, emphasizing responsible and ethical use. 

“AI doesn’t have the creative capacity that people have,” she said. “Everybody’s going to be mediocre if all we do is rely on AI. These tools have their place, but they’re not every place.” 

Colley regularly incorporates hands-on experiences with technology to keep students actively engaged. By alternating between lectures, group work and practical assignments—like lending out tripods and microphones for video projects—she creates a dynamic learning environment that reflects the realities of the media industry. 

“Breaking the class up is what I try to do,” Colley said. “No one can sit and just listen for an hour and a half.” 

Dr. Carlos Martinez, dean of the School of Education, also highlights how digital technologies have reshaped teaching methods significantly. Martinez notes that the Department of Education at Texas Wesleyan emphasizes training teachers to integrate technology effectively, enhancing educational outcomes without compromising interpersonal skills or critical thinking. 

“I’ve been here [Texas Wesleyan University] for 30 years, and the role technology plays in teaching has evolved significantly—there’s really no comparison,” Martinez said. “Today, technology is infused into every aspect of our world. At Texas Wesleyan, we use a wide range of tools to train students who will become future teachers. We offer courses specifically focused on technology integration, including the use of AI. Each course also has a technology specialist to help students learn how to apply these tools within their specific fields.” 

Martinez expressed concern about the negative impacts of excessive screen time, including impaired social skills and cognitive development in students. He stresses the importance of balancing technology with traditional methods to support healthy growth and a comprehensive education. 

“One thing is technology in some ways distracted people from staying focused. I have a son in high school, and sometimes I see him wrestling with staying focused, partly from his phone,” Martinez said. “To me, it’s about the teachers knowing how to determine what technology is best for their students. They need to embrace what is good about technology, understand that well and try to determine what of the coursework can be taught with the tool.” 

Different departments use distinct methods based on their academic goals. English professors like Smeller and Perez rely heavily on dialogue, group interaction, and active participation to engage students. In contrast, the Mass Communication Department, led by Colley, integrates extensive hands-on technology use and practical applications relevant to professional contexts. 

“We use simulations and real-world projects where students create digital content and communicate digitally with their teams,” Colley said. “It mirrors exactly what they’ll be doing in their careers, helping them learn practical skills while keeping their attention focused.” 

The consensus among Texas Wesleyan professors seems clear: digital technologies offer tremendous benefits but require deliberate, thoughtful integration to support rather than hinder student learning and engagement. 

“Using technology as a crutch may seem advantageous short-term,” Smeller said, “but in the long run, students may realize they’re not developing crucial skills.” 

As educators adapt to ongoing technological innovations, they continue seeking strategies to ensure digital tools enhance critical thinking, creativity and authentic human connections in the classroom. 

“There’s always going to be new technology out there, and it’s just a matter of how you use it,” Perez said. “At the end of the day, you’re still driving the car—the technology is just the tool. You’re in control of the choices you make, the creativity you bring, and the connections you create in your classroom.” 

Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.