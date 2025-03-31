Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, educators at Texas Wesleyan University are continually redefining their teaching strategies to maintain student engagement and effectively integrate technology into their classrooms.

Dr. Carl Smeller, associate professor and chair of English & humanities, has notably adapted his teaching style in recent years by emphasizing small-group interactions to combat digital distractions.

“One of the ways I’ve changed my teaching practice was getting students to do more small group work,” Smeller said. “If you give students something specific to do, they’re more engaged and less distracted.”

Smeller added that the prevalence of smartphones and social media has impacted students’ attention spans and ability to engage deeply with lengthy materials. He encourages students to participate actively rather than passively absorbing information.

“Students can’t read books nowadays,” he said. “You assign them one book, and they can’t do it because their attention spans are too short.”

To further maintain attention, Smeller also moves around the classroom, interacting directly with students to keep them alert.

Maria Dolores Perez, instructor of college composition, employs interactive strategies such as group discussions, smartboard interactions, and digital games like Kahoot. Her methods aim to foster a conversational environment, keeping students actively involved.

“I’m using the whiteboard, and as they’re giving me ideas, I’m writing them on the board so they know I’m actually listening,” Perez said. “It becomes more of a conversation.”

Perez believes digital technology, when creatively integrated, significantly enhances learning. However, she acknowledges that technology also poses distractions and underscores the importance of helping students build balanced digital habits.

“I think technology is now part of English,” she said. “Students get to create slideshows or infographics because that’s the technology we’re in right now.”

Dr. Kay Colley, professor of mass communication, sees digital tools—particularly artificial intelligence—as crucial in preparing students for professional life. Colley actively integrates AI and digital platforms into her classes, emphasizing responsible and ethical use.

“AI doesn’t have the creative capacity that people have,” she said. “Everybody’s going to be mediocre if all we do is rely on AI. These tools have their place, but they’re not every place.”

Colley regularly incorporates hands-on experiences with technology to keep students actively engaged. By alternating between lectures, group work and practical assignments—like lending out tripods and microphones for video projects—she creates a dynamic learning environment that reflects the realities of the media industry.

“Breaking the class up is what I try to do,” Colley said. “No one can sit and just listen for an hour and a half.”

Dr. Carlos Martinez, dean of the School of Education, also highlights how digital technologies have reshaped teaching methods significantly. Martinez notes that the Department of Education at Texas Wesleyan emphasizes training teachers to integrate technology effectively, enhancing educational outcomes without compromising interpersonal skills or critical thinking.

“I’ve been here [Texas Wesleyan University] for 30 years, and the role technology plays in teaching has evolved significantly—there’s really no comparison,” Martinez said. “Today, technology is infused into every aspect of our world. At Texas Wesleyan, we use a wide range of tools to train students who will become future teachers. We offer courses specifically focused on technology integration, including the use of AI. Each course also has a technology specialist to help students learn how to apply these tools within their specific fields.”

Martinez expressed concern about the negative impacts of excessive screen time, including impaired social skills and cognitive development in students. He stresses the importance of balancing technology with traditional methods to support healthy growth and a comprehensive education.

“One thing is technology in some ways distracted people from staying focused. I have a son in high school, and sometimes I see him wrestling with staying focused, partly from his phone,” Martinez said. “To me, it’s about the teachers knowing how to determine what technology is best for their students. They need to embrace what is good about technology, understand that well and try to determine what of the coursework can be taught with the tool.”

Different departments use distinct methods based on their academic goals. English professors like Smeller and Perez rely heavily on dialogue, group interaction, and active participation to engage students. In contrast, the Mass Communication Department, led by Colley, integrates extensive hands-on technology use and practical applications relevant to professional contexts.

“We use simulations and real-world projects where students create digital content and communicate digitally with their teams,” Colley said. “It mirrors exactly what they’ll be doing in their careers, helping them learn practical skills while keeping their attention focused.”

The consensus among Texas Wesleyan professors seems clear: digital technologies offer tremendous benefits but require deliberate, thoughtful integration to support rather than hinder student learning and engagement.

“Using technology as a crutch may seem advantageous short-term,” Smeller said, “but in the long run, students may realize they’re not developing crucial skills.”

As educators adapt to ongoing technological innovations, they continue seeking strategies to ensure digital tools enhance critical thinking, creativity and authentic human connections in the classroom.

“There’s always going to be new technology out there, and it’s just a matter of how you use it,” Perez said. “At the end of the day, you’re still driving the car—the technology is just the tool. You’re in control of the choices you make, the creativity you bring, and the connections you create in your classroom.”