The Rambler
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate. 
Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor
March 7, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
'Letters from the Library' world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
(Left to Right) Trey Sinegal, Anthony Sierras, Vegas Evans, Richard Amaefule and Kaden Morgan are the starting lineup for the Rams men’s basketball team heading into the tournament.
Rams basketball teams lock in as they head into the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament
February 27, 2025
Texas Wesleyan’s new varsity program positions its athletes at the forefront of a rapidly growing global sport with flag football officially joining the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Texas Wesleyan University leads the way in Texas for women's flag football, the fastest-growing women's sport
February 26, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women's golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere "Letters from the Library," a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
March 2, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
March 5, 2025
Kehinde Hopkins
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.

The West Library is giving away its vinyl record collection on the first floor until March 14. 

The vinyl records are first come, first served, completely free of charge and open to all students, faculty and staff. The giveaway is a result of the West Library removing vinyl from its services due to low student interest. Amber Sulich, library services and assessment manager, played a big part in making the decision.  

“It’s the end of the vinyl era here at the university,” Sulich said. “It’s better that they’re out with people who will appreciate them than catching dust.” 

Over the past few months, library workers have been assessing the condition of their vinyls and categorizing them into genres. While the library initially considered selling the collection to Half-Price Books, they later decided on a giveaway. 

“They were used by our students at one point in time, so we should let our students have the first crack at them,” Sulich said. 

The library’s vinyl collection ranges from jazz to classical to theatre to even nature recordings. Kimberly Conchas, a staff member at the Registrar’s Office, saw the giveaway as an opportunity to increase her interest in vinyl collecting.  

“I’m not really into vinyls, but I’m starting to get into it,” Conchas said. “They had a lot of classical orchestra type selections of music which I’m really excited for because maybe I want to shift through different musical genres.” 

According to a flyer posted throughout the West Library, those interested are encouraged to take as many as they’d like. Associate Registrar Michelle Lara said that the giveaway was a reminder of her childhood, so she took full advantage. 

“I am ecstatic… I found some of my favorite artists” Lara said. “I could barely carry it all! I had to bring a wagon… we’re going to come back tomorrow because there’s so much to go through.”

The vinyl records can be found at the main entrance of the library first floor, in front of the Circulation Desk. (Kehinde Hopkins)

Vinyl records have grown in popularity over recent years, particularly with Gen Z. In 2021, vinyl became the most popular physical music format, surpassing CDs, for the first time in 30 years. The revival of vinyl collecting has worked to bridge a generational gap between musical lovers. Doryn Krebs, a master’s student in Marriage and Family Therapy, said the giveaway reminded her of a similar experience with vinyl. 

“When I was in high school, my grandmother had so many vinyl records, and I actually, kind of on a whim, bought a record player,” Krebs said. “It was a bonding experience and quality time with her which was kind of difficult because she lived far away from me.” 

While this marks the end of the vinyl era in the West Library, the giveaway marks the start of vinyl collecting for many students, faculty and staff and the revival of a lost tradition. 

“I think it’s a piece of history,” Sulich said. “I would encourage students, even if they don’t have record players, just to come and pick one up for history’s sake.” 

 

Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.