West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions

Kehinde Hopkins Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.

The West Library is giving away its vinyl record collection on the first floor until March 14.

The vinyl records are first come, first served, completely free of charge and open to all students, faculty and staff. The giveaway is a result of the West Library removing vinyl from its services due to low student interest. Amber Sulich, library services and assessment manager, played a big part in making the decision.

“It’s the end of the vinyl era here at the university,” Sulich said. “It’s better that they’re out with people who will appreciate them than catching dust.”

Over the past few months, library workers have been assessing the condition of their vinyls and categorizing them into genres. While the library initially considered selling the collection to Half-Price Books, they later decided on a giveaway.

“They were used by our students at one point in time, so we should let our students have the first crack at them,” Sulich said.

The library’s vinyl collection ranges from jazz to classical to theatre to even nature recordings. Kimberly Conchas, a staff member at the Registrar’s Office, saw the giveaway as an opportunity to increase her interest in vinyl collecting.

“I’m not really into vinyls, but I’m starting to get into it,” Conchas said. “They had a lot of classical orchestra type selections of music which I’m really excited for because maybe I want to shift through different musical genres.”

According to a flyer posted throughout the West Library, those interested are encouraged to take as many as they’d like. Associate Registrar Michelle Lara said that the giveaway was a reminder of her childhood, so she took full advantage.

“I am ecstatic… I found some of my favorite artists” Lara said. “I could barely carry it all! I had to bring a wagon… we’re going to come back tomorrow because there’s so much to go through.”

Vinyl records have grown in popularity over recent years, particularly with Gen Z. In 2021, vinyl became the most popular physical music format, surpassing CDs, for the first time in 30 years. The revival of vinyl collecting has worked to bridge a generational gap between musical lovers. Doryn Krebs, a master’s student in Marriage and Family Therapy, said the giveaway reminded her of a similar experience with vinyl.

“When I was in high school, my grandmother had so many vinyl records, and I actually, kind of on a whim, bought a record player,” Krebs said. “It was a bonding experience and quality time with her which was kind of difficult because she lived far away from me.”

While this marks the end of the vinyl era in the West Library, the giveaway marks the start of vinyl collecting for many students, faculty and staff and the revival of a lost tradition.

“I think it’s a piece of history,” Sulich said. “I would encourage students, even if they don’t have record players, just to come and pick one up for history’s sake.”