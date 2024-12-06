Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays

Alexis Bernal Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.

Texas Wesleyan is a big part of the local Fort Worth community, working closely with local schools, organizations and businesses to foster a sense of unity and support. However, there is a forgotten community within Fort Worth—stray animals.

As members of this community, it’s our responsibility to extend a helping hand to these furry residents as well.

The issue of stray animals in Fort Worth has grown so severe that some areas are overwhelmed. An article from the Fort Worth Report last year states “Fort Worth has grown to the 13th largest city in the nation, for the number of calls about stray dogs and in 2023, more than 1,300 cats and dogs have been killed on Fort Worth’s streets.”

On the south side of the city [Fort Worth, TX], the remains of stray animals are often found on highways, while others roam in unsafe conditions and fearful of human interaction.

These situations are unpredictable and could jeopardize the animals’ safety but also pose risks to residents as well. Strays could potentially attack people or pets, have contagious illnesses or cause traffic accidents due to their unpredictable behavior.

On campus, students occasionally encounter stray animals—many visibly injured, malnourished or frightened. As Texas Wesleyan continues its efforts to engage with and improve the community, addressing this growing concern could make a meaningful difference for both students and animals.

The following provides an apt blueprint for addressing the problem. In 1991, the University of Central Florida began managing their free-roaming cats on campus with the start of a volunteer-run trap-neuter-return (TNR) program. The program documented 204 cats and kittens on campus between 1991 and 2019.

An article from National Feline Research Council states, “No kittens have been born on campus since 1995, and just 10 cats remained on campus at the time the article was published. Forty-five percent were ultimately adopted through the program.”

The article also mentions that over the course of the program’s first six years, researchers documented a population reduction of 66%.

In a past initiative, the university’s RamServe event collaborated with local animal shelters, showcasing their willingness to support the community and gives students an opportunity to volunteer for their community.

However, the stray animal crisis requires more comprehensive action. Stray populations on and near campus continue to grow, with animals often spotted in groups, pairs or even with young. This increases the likelihood of aggressive behavior to protect themselves and their family.

The presence of stray animals also raises health concerns, such as the spread of parasites or triggering allergies among students. Providing a dedicated resource on campus to address these situations could help both the students and the animals. With proper resources, stray animals could be relocated to shelters where they’d have access to food, water and protection from Fort Worth’s harsh weather and nearby construction hazards.

Addressing the stray animal crisis is not just about improving campus safety—it’s about embracing the university’s role as a community leader. By investing in resources to care for these animals and working with local shelters, Texas Wesleyan can set an example of compassion and responsibility.

Together, students, staff and the broader community can ensure that these vulnerable creatures are given a chance at a better life while fostering a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone.

To find out about more volunteer opportunities you can visit RamSpace.