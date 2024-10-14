SGA receives requests for funding

Lizette Barcenas Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry in spring of 2024. The food pantry is one of the organizations who has received allocated funds from the SGA.

This is the second year that the Student Government Association (SGA) is offering financial aid to both individuals and student organizations. The deadline to apply for any financial aid was Oct. 11 by 11:59 p.m.

These funds come from the fees students pay when they pay their tuition, reinvesting the money to benefit students. Applicants must submit a Google form detailing how much money they are requesting, how they plan to invest it, and how their investment will benefit the university. Last year, clubs like the Bilingual Education Student Organization (B.E.S.O.) received aid.

Dr. Christopher Parker, associate professor of biology and advisor for the SGA, said several organizations and departments were helped last year. “The idea is that these are funds that will help student orgs or campus projects, but it’s all something that goes back to the campus with the goal of benefiting students,” Parker said.

Many of the events that take place on campus are funded by the SGA. “We allocate the funds to different organizations so the events you see on campus are, for the most part, hosted or funded by the Student Government Association,” said Shaiza Liaqat, a marketing senior who has been a member of SGA for three years. She is currently the SGA Vice President.

Last year, the SGA helped clubs like the Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO), Black Student Association (BSA), Criminal Justice Association, the Food Pantry, and events like the Grad Toast.

Samantha Ramirez, BESO’s treasurer and a bilingual education major, said, “We use SGA funds to celebrate our seniors as well as for other events we hold on to campus. Without the help of SGA, we would not be able to carry out our ideas because our funds are limited.”

After receiving all the applications, SGA members and their advisors will evaluate each submission. Once this happens, the request will be approved or denied, and the SGA will allocate the awards for the academic year.

It is possible that certain members of student organizations will need to meet with SGA representatives to clarify the content of their applications.

For more information about the Student Government Association, student organizations and clubs at Texas Wesleyan University, visit RamSpace.