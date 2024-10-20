The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

‘Inconvenient but bearable,’ weekend Wi-Fi outages leave students frustrated
October 20, 2024
April 30, 2021
‘Inconvenient but bearable,’ weekend Wi-Fi outages leave students frustrated

Kehinde Hopkins, Managing EditorOctober 20, 2024
Kehinde Hopkins
Both the ‘TXWES-Secure’ and the ‘TXWES-Guest’ networks experienced outages on Sunday, Oct. 20

Update 10/21 @ 1:15 p.m.:  

Classes resumed on Monday, Oct. 21 despite the Wi-Fi issues.  

The IT Help Desk sent out the following statement at 9:03 a.m.:

 “Some users are reporting issues with Wireless Network connectivity in some locations of our campus. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Please utilize wired network where possible. If you work in an office, please connect to your dock and monitors so you may use the wired network connection from your dock. Thank you for your patience while a solution is obtained.” 

Developing story: 

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the university experienced a Wi-fi outage.  

Neither the ‘TXWES-Secure’ nor the ‘TXWES-Guest’ networks were available for selection by users. First-year computer science major Hien Long Ly expressed his discontent with the problem. 

“We can’t really see [the networks],” Long Ly said. “On a scale of 1-10, [my frustration is] an 8 or 9.” 

The outage affected on-campus residents and off-campus commuters alike. Senior accounting major and commuter Caleb Calderon was met with the problem when he came to the West Library to study. 

“I live off campus and I came here to study, and I was going to work in one of the private rooms on my laptop but the wi-fi wasn’t working,” Calderon said. “I had to come and get on a school computer.” 

The recent outage follows a trend of several internet issues which have occurred throughout the semester. 

“It’s kind of on and off throughout the semester, one day it’ll connect and one day it won’t,” Calderon said. “It’s really frustrating because even when I’m in class I can’t follow through the slides on my laptop and it’s harder for me to learn that way.” 

Senior account major Caleb Calderon uses a desktop computer connected to ethernet in the West library to get around the Wi-fi outage. (Kehinde Hopkins)

To get around the issue, students have been forced to use personal hotspots, use library desktops connected to ethernet, or go off campus. Junior mass communication major Kaja Brunzlow recounted her experience. 

“[The internet] has been kind of slow working the past few days but today it just doesn’t work at all,” Brunzlow said. “I’m forced to use my personal data and forced to pay a little more for the unlimited version this month because I have my assignments due, and I can’t work on the school Wi-Fi.” 

It is unclear when the issue will be resolved.  

“It’s quite inconvenient but bearable,” Brunzlow said. 

The Office of Marketing and Communications was contacted for a statement, but as of the publishing of this story, no one was available to comment. 

