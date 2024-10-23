Martin Center The Coffee Shoppe receives new espresso machine

Thomas Parsons A line snakes from the coffee bar kiosk to the elevators and curves to the nearest walkway inside of the Martin University Center.

The Coffee Shoppe located within the Martin University Center is upgrading its espresso machine with a new “Coffee Art Plus” machine that will be installed today.

The new Starbucks-branded machine can produce 70-80 lattes an hour. The speed of the machine should have a positive impact on getting drinks out faster.

Johnna Flenoid, general manager of dining services at Wesleyan, emphasized the decision to replace the old espresso machine that had been repaired 11 times.

“These repairs [costed] about the same as buying a new one,” Flenoid said. “The repairs run about $1,000 each time they come in to do repairs; they’ve been repaired at least 11 times within the last year.”

Among students who order at The Coffee Shoppe, the common complaint is the line that forms around busy hours that takes the entire walkway. Angel Dominguez, sophomore accounting major, said the long line that forms in front of the shop deters him from getting into the line.

“If there’s too many people then I don’t consider getting in it because I don’t want to wait that long,” Dominguez said.

For alternatives, students have chosen other coffee shops that are nearby like Black Coffee. Christina Diaz, sophomore mass communication major, said she preferred shopping at the local coffee shop than the on-campus selection.

“I like it a little bit better,” Diaz said. “Just because they do not have inconveniences of their espresso machine breaking, their steamer breaking. It is about the same price honestly.”