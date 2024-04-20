From PlayStation to Reality

Richard Amaefule Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.

On April 11 at 5 p.m., E-Sports hosted their MyPark event.

The outdoor basketball court outside of Stella Hall was buzzing with energy on Thursday as students gathered to watch or participate in an action-packed 3v3 basketball tournament. The event, organized by E-Sports, featured teams of three players competing in a fast-paced, half-court game.

Roddrick Junior is a marketing major and the lead host for the MyPark E-Sports event.

“At my old school we had an outdoor court and one day we decided to go hoop outside,” Junior said. “I thought about bringing that here to TxWes.”

The motivation to host this event came from Junior’s experience at his previous school.

Colby Dunn is a freshman general business major and was amongst the audience at the MyPark event.

“The court is a little run down but it’s nice and it’s a good community,” Dunn said.

Dunn acknowledged that the court is somewhat worn but appreciates it for being part of a supportive community.

“The biggest challenge was getting people to show up,” Junior said. “While I do think it’s a good idea, it all depends on how many people show up to hoop.”

Junior said the tournament was a good idea, but the overall outcome or success is contingent upon whether enough people attend or participate in the event.

“The event was structured on how a MyPark event would be on 2K,” he said. “Two teams hop on a 3v3 in a winner stays on format, whoever has the highest streak will win.”

Junior said the event is similar to the NBA 2K video game. It features two teams playing 3v3 in a “winner stays on” format, where the team with the longest winning streak emerges as the victor.

Dunn said he did not receive an invitation to MyPark, he just came out to watch out of curiosity and support of his friends.

“I was walking by and seen my friends involved in the event,” Dunn said.

Kyran Randolph, junior liberal studies major, attended the 3v3 tournament.

“To make the event better, it needed more promotion and teams with more even matching,” Randolph said.

Randolph said there’s always room for improvement by making sure an event is consistent and top-notch.

