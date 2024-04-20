The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University's 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
A glimpse into Ram's football preseason

Richard Amaefule, Content ProducerApril 19, 2024
Photo courtesy of GVO Media
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.

Texas Wesleyan football over the last couple weeks has been undergoing preseason preparation to prepare for an upcoming scrimmage. 

For the Rams, this transitional period between the end of one season and the beginning of another is marked by intense preparation.  

Kieran Koulton is a junior finance major and current wide receiver for the Ram’s football team.  

“Our team learned the power of one collective mind, and we will work to strengthen that, so we have common goals as a team,” Koulton said.  

The Ram’s had some success last year with an overall record of 8-2. Players said they have learned a lot about their strengths and weaknesses and will continue to build on this in hopes to excel in the upcoming season. 

“Our spring camp has evolved where we work on a lot of fundamentals and focus on the playbook a lot more,” Koulton said. “Our early morning conditioning has ramped up too, to make sure we have great athletes on the field during the season.”  

The team has placed focus on details because they believe that can be the difference between winning and losing. This can make the team even more successful.  

Krystopher Doyle is a business major and a wide receiver on the football team. 

“The preseason-specific areas of focus are execution, assignments and effort,” Doyle said. “Coach grades us after every practice to hold us accountable on the things that we do wrong.”.  

Discipline and accountability are being stressed by the coaching staff, as these traits help a team be successful on and off the football field. 

“Many players have been stepping up and showing flashes this spring season like Mike Banks #86, AJ Bobb #6, OB Neeley #18, Ronnie #13, TJ#14, and me of course #83,” Doyle said. 

Cole Francis, a general business major with plans for nursing school and a men’s football quarterback, said some of the players are stepping up and leading by example. 

“Each of the captains has a group that they lead. For instance, I am in Arian Bhat’s group,” Francis said.  

Segmenting the team is a strategy implemented by the staff to give captains more responsibility and easily identify weaknesses or areas of improvement identified during the preseason evaluation process. 

“Perfection. This has been harped on us a lot recently,” Koulton said. “The team who wins is the one who makes the least number of mistakes, so we strive to be perfect in every way.” 

Koulton said perfection motivates players to do things well and focus on the details. 

“As we head into the spring ball period, the wide receiver core has goals to get a deeper understanding of our assignments each day,” Koultan said. “Ultimately as a team, we want to be 1-0 every day. Attack each day with the desire to win.” 
Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University's 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
