Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos

On Saturday Nov. 4 faculty members, students and volunteers took part in the 20th annual Dia de Los Muertos parade in the Northside District of Fort Worth on North Main Street.

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated to honor the dead; Families welcome their deceased loved ones and remember them in spirit on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Ricardo Rodriguez, dean of arts and sciences, said the community came and participated in the event to celebrate this holiday in remembrance of our passed loved ones.

“The turnout was awesome. We had a lot of participation. The parade has been getting bigger and bigger this year. We have twice as many participants,” Rodriguez said. “Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life not death for those who have departed us.”

Melissa Rivas, a senior early childhood bilingual major, said she participated in the parade because of her culture and loves going to school events.

“The reason why I decided to participate was to show off a little bit of my culture and any opportunity I get to just be part of the school community, I’ll be there,” she said.

Amy Bell, professor of Spanish, said the turnout was great and the parade was a success.

“We had lots of participants, it was a great day, and we are very happy with the turnout,” Bell said.