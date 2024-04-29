Dr. Emily Messer inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president

Navigate Left Navigate Right Dr. Emily Meser inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president Chiara Watson

Guests fill Andrew’s Hall in celebration of the inauguration of Dr. Emily Messer. Chiara Watson

The investiture ceremony is held following a week of celebrations leading up to the event. Chiara Watson

Former Texas Wesleyan President Frederick G. Slabach is among those in attendance. Chiara Watson

Letters from United States President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris congratulate President Dr. Emily Messer on her inauguration. Chiara Watson









Dr. Emily Messer was inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan’s 21st president on April 26.

Messer’s inauguration was a milestone for the university, celebrating its first female president. The investiture ceremony was held in Andrew’s Hall at 10 a.m. with a number of esteemed guests, faculty and students in attendance. Among those in attendance was senior exercise science major and Student Government Association president, Brooklynn Rowe.

“Knowing that Dr. Messer grew up as a student leader and has now become a university leader is nothing short of inspiring and something that I aspire to become,” Rowe said.

Rowe and many others including U.S. Rep. Kay Granger ’65 HON ’92, Mattie Parker, Fort Worth mayor, and Glenn Lewis, chairman of the board of trustees, took part in the ceremony and shared their congratulations with Messer. Letters from United States President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also sent to Messer to congratulate her on the impact she is making on higher education.

“I am very honored and humbled,” Messer said. “It’s hard to come up with the words because it is a dream come true.”

This important moment for Messer was shared not only with the university and surrounding community, but with her family who sat in the front row to support her. Her mother, Tina Messer, gave some words of encouragement to her daughter.

“To remain the moral friendly, great person that she is and keep God first.”

The ceremony filled with kind words and music from the Wesleyan Chamber Singers and Wind Ensemble was followed by a reception at the Eunice and James L. West Library as well as a gala at the Omni Hotel Fort Worth later that evening.