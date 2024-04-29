The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Dr. Emily Meser inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president
Dr. Emily Messer inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president
April 27, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The panel is hosted by Eugene Frier, director of eSports and gaming.
ESports becomes recognized in academic curriculum
April 27, 2024
An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.
Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer
April 24, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
April 19, 2024
Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.
From PlayStation to Reality
April 19, 2024
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines
April 9, 2024
Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.
Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup
April 5, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Dr. Emily Messer inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president

Chiara Watson, Editor-in-chiefApril 27, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Dr. Emily Meser inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president

    Chiara Watson
    Dr.+Emily+Messer+inaugurated+as+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+21st+president

  • Guests fill Andrew’s Hall in celebration of the inauguration of Dr. Emily Messer.

    Chiara Watson
    Dr.+Emily+Messer+inaugurated+as+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+21st+president

  • The investiture ceremony is held following a week of celebrations leading up to the event.

    Chiara Watson
    Dr.+Emily+Messer+inaugurated+as+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+21st+president

  • Former Texas Wesleyan President Frederick G. Slabach is among those in attendance.

    Chiara Watson
    Dr.+Emily+Messer+inaugurated+as+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+21st+president

  • Letters from United States President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris congratulate President Dr. Emily Messer on her inauguration.

    Chiara Watson
    Dr.+Emily+Messer+inaugurated+as+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+21st+president
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Dr. Emily Messer was inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan’s 21st president on April 26.  

Messer’s inauguration was a milestone for the university, celebrating its first female president. The investiture ceremony was held in Andrew’s Hall at 10 a.m. with a number of esteemed guests, faculty and students in attendance. Among those in attendance was senior exercise science major and Student Government Association president, Brooklynn Rowe.  

Knowing that Dr. Messer grew up as a student leader and has now become a university leader is nothing short of inspiring and something that I aspire to become,” Rowe said. 

Rowe and many others including U.S. Rep. Kay Granger ’65 HON ’92, Mattie Parker, Fort Worth mayor, and Glenn Lewis, chairman of the board of trustees, took part in the ceremony and shared their congratulations with Messer. Letters from United States President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also sent to Messer to congratulate her on the impact she is making on higher education.  

“I am very honored and humbled,” Messer said. “It’s hard to come up with the words because it is a dream come true.” 

This important moment for Messer was shared not only with the university and surrounding community, but with her family who sat in the front row to support her. Her mother, Tina Messer, gave some words of encouragement to her daughter. 

“To remain the moral friendly, great person that she is and keep God first.” 

The ceremony filled with kind words and music from the Wesleyan Chamber Singers and Wind Ensemble was followed by a reception at the Eunice and James L. West Library as well as a gala at the Omni Hotel Fort Worth later that evening.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.
Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer
Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University’s 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
Exciting changes announced at Town Hall meeting
(Left to right) Steven Nunez, an urban farmer, gives nutrition advice to students as they observe and help in the assembling process.
Urban farmers visit Texas Wesleyan to educate students on nutrition and how to cook
Gidalti Chi, senior marketing major, Mary Njoroge, junior biology major, and Sara Villatoro, junior criminal justice major, hang around to eat tacos.
Local churches around campus provide free meals on Wednesdays for students to enjoy
Ramadan is the holiest month of Islam. During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours abstain from sin and give to charity to demonstrate their self-discipline and increase their closeness with God.
Dining services provides accommodations to students fasting for Ramadan
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K
More in News
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
The panel is hosted by Eugene Frier, director of eSports and gaming.
ESports becomes recognized in academic curriculum
When molding the seed bombs, they must be compacted tightly and dried out as much as possible. Once it is filled halfway, the seeds may be added.
Makers Lab honors Earth Day with a fun eco-friendly activity
During nighttime, the library is lit up with colorful lights to keep the Spring Fling going.
TxWes community lives it up at 3rd annual Spring Fling
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.
From PlayStation to Reality
About the Contributor
Chiara Watson
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *