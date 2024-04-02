Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall

Richard Amaefule Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.

On March 21, Wesleyan singers presented their show “To New Heights” with guest performers from North Side and Western Hills high schools in Fort Worth.

Gabrielle Little, a junior business management major with a vocal music minor, was in attendance and gave her perspective on the performance. She was part of a chambers singing group her first two semesters at Wesleyan.

“I have become very close to many of the performers, and we are now like a family, so I wanted to support them,” Little said. “I expected more upbeat songs with the theme being ‘to new heights,’ but was surrounded by many slow, elegant pieces, which I really enjoyed.”

For some, the slower music was unexpected due to the proposed theme but was appreciated by audience members.

Alexis Ahuyon, freshman music major, attended the show.

“I was hoping to learn more about choir performances, and how their music sounds and is performed compared to a guitar soloist,” Ahuyon said.

Some attendees were interested in experiencing a choir service for the first time and comparing it to their prior musical experiences.

“The atmosphere was very calm as usual, but also very supportive with all the parents and friends who came to see the performance,” Little said.

Family members of participants were present in the audience to support their loved ones.

“‘Still I Rise’ was very upbeat and lively and made me feel like I was at my church home,” Little said. “It was cool to see a different style of music performed.”

Several attendees said they loved the songs performed by the groups.

“Music is a universal language,” Little said. “Not everyone always has the words to say, but music can do that. Music can bring people from different backgrounds on campus together or teach us all new things. Most people are not used to the classical side of music on campus, but I know my friends have learned so much about the genre.”

Mariso Rodriguez, sophomore music education major, said music plays a major role in college culture because it serves as a method for us to connect with others.

“It’s everywhere you go, from football games to pep rallies to just in everyday life,” Rodriguez said.