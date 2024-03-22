The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Ramadan is the holiest month of Islam. During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours abstain from sin and give to charity to demonstrate their self-discipline and increase their closeness with God.
Dining services provides accommodations to students fasting for Ramadan
March 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K
March 9, 2024
More students are relying on Canvas and online notes to study for midterms rather than other resources provided by the university.
Students utilize Canvas notes over school tutoring
March 8, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
January 23, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds

Chiara Watson, Editor-in-chiefMarch 20, 2024
Texas+Wesleyan%E2%80%99s+wind+ensemble+performs+their+spring+concert+inspired+by+University+College+Day%E2%80%99s+theme+%E2%80%9CSky+is+the+Limit%E2%80%9D.
Chiara Watson
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.

The department of music hosted a wind ensemble concert on March 19 in the Nicholas Martin Hall at 7:30 p.m.  

Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble, directed and conducted by Dr. Thomas Willmann, the visiting director of instrumental studies and professor of music education, performed five pieces with a common theme tied to the upcoming eclipse. They were not the only ensemble to take the stage. Under the direction of Dr. Alisha Ower, the evening also featured performances from the Arlington Heights high school philharmonic and symphonic orchestras.  

“The majority of the pieces were themed around the eclipse and the school’s theme for UCD, ‘the sky’s the limit’,” Willmann said.  

Of the pieces that were played by the wind ensemble, one was an original composed by Willmann.  

“The piece is called ‘Whomp!’,” Willmann said. “I don’t know where the name came from, to be honest. It was written back in grad school. I was highly caffeinated, working on stuff late night at a coffee shop, so it ended up just being a really fun piece to run.” 

The ensemble shares the stage with Arlington Heights high school orchestra as the combined ensembles play “Suite from The Planets” composed by Gustav Holst /arr. Vinson. (Chiara Watson)

This evening was a moment for students to showcase their skills. One such student, senior instrumental conducting major, was afforded the opportunity to show her skills as a conductor for one of the pieces, something that is usually only granted to graduate students and those with more experience.  

“I just wanted a leadership role for my senior year and to be able to make a difference,” Garcia said. “I do weekly lessons every Wednesday and then once or twice a week, I just get to come up and conduct during rehearsals.”  

Like Garcia, many students put a lot of time and effort into preparing for the concert. Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre is a member of the wind ensemble and took the time to prepare for the evening on top of his many other commitments.  

“This concert for us tonight, it took a lot of hours, you know. We practice Monday, Wednesday, Friday for an hour to hour and a half,” Izaguirre said. “I just always like to challenge myself and see what else I can do, especially as a vocal performance major because it’s such a competitive career.” 

Izaguirre is also a member of the mariachi group that has performances coming up this semester. To find out more about the events hosted by the department of music check out Ramspace or social media @txwesmusic.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
The art is inspired by Rolando Palacios experiences growing up and the sense of nostalgia he felt when visiting this community in Detroit.
Bernice Coulter Templeton Gallery showcases ‘Una Vida Linda’
More in News
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo's crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
Ramadan is the holiest month of Islam. During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours abstain from sin and give to charity to demonstrate their self-discipline and increase their closeness with God.
Dining services provides accommodations to students fasting for Ramadan
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K
More students are relying on Canvas and online notes to study for midterms rather than other resources provided by the university.
Students utilize Canvas notes over school tutoring
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
Students create art together as they talk about their stress.
Students destress with art at Spiritual Life event
About the Contributor
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *