The Wesleyan Writer's Collective Engages in a meet and greet on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The Wesleyan Writer's Collective returns for Spring semester
February 5, 2024
Fellowship of Christian Women meets every second Thursday on the third floor of the PUMC in the athlete study room.
Fellowship of Christian Women kick off month of love with Bible study
February 5, 2024
Katherine Collier Esser comes to Texas Wesleyan to host a Stalking Awareness Month Workshop.
Workshop held to wrap up Stalking Awareness Month
February 1, 2024
Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry.
Food pantry seeks volunteers to help with distribution
February 1, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Rams' Isaiah Marin tries for a layup.
Rams hold on to defeat SAGU Lions 79-71
January 29, 2024
Richard Amaefule is a leading offensive player for Texas Wesleyan coming out of the first half.
Men's basketball team takes win against Arlington Baptist University
November 9, 2023
Lady Rams prepare for their game against Paul Quinn College.
University welcomes new women's basketball coaching staff
November 3, 2023
The mens basketball exhibition game between TXWES and TCU takes place at the Ed and Schollmaier Arena.
Rams lose to TCU in men's basketball exhibition
October 31, 2023
Acapella group rehearses "Nobody like U".
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney's "Breakneck Romeo & Juliet"
January 23, 2024
The art is inspired by Rolando Palacios experiences growing up and the sense of nostalgia he felt when visiting this community in Detroit.
Bernice Coulter Templeton Gallery showcases 'Una Vida Linda'
October 19, 2023
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to "provide the resources to help students thrive."
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
The Rams' offensive line and the Stallions' defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
#StopAsianHate: What They Don't Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships

Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
January 27, 2024
Alexis Bernal
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.

In Fall 2023 Texas Wesleyan raised tuition by 4.34%. Currently, base tuition costs about $15,695 per semester for a full-time student. This doesn’t include charges like housing, meal plans and extra educational fees. Many students depend on scholarships to help pay for their tuition; however, they have not seen an increase in scholarship money to account for the extra cost. 

There have been complaints by students about the rise in tuition and fees that their scholarships have not been able to cover. Some have seen a 20% increase in overall charges within the last two years. Yet, the scholarship money that they have been awarded has remained the same. This leaves students with a balance that students were not predicting to pay their first year. This has caused students to drop out of the university because they were not able to cover the unexpected added cost.  

The university offers many scholarships for students. However, a lot of students find that it still is not enough. There is simply a lack of opportunity for an average student to cover the cost of tuition because the strict requirement for those scholarships limits the number of students that are allowed to receive those awards available by the university. 

TxWes offers department scholarships, athletic scholarships, and a handful of scholarships that students can only receive if they meet the specific requirements. For example, if you are a legacy student, meaning one of your parents is a former TxWes student, there are scholarships available for you. There are also sponsored scholarships available, such as the TCC to TXWES Pathway scholarship. These types of scholarships generally require students to be current Texas residents. Although the school offers athletic or department scholarships that would cover the full cost of tuition, those scholarships are limited and in extremely high demand.  

The Sumners Foundation scholarship is only available for American citizens. (Alexis Bernal)

However, the issue still stands… students have found that even with the scholarships they can receive, the dollar amount of those awards still does not come close to covering the full cost of tuition. For many students, this means incurring tens of thousands of dollars of debt to cover the cost, and that must be paid back with interest.  

Students can ask about what scholarships are available for them at any time. The university suggests meeting a financial advisor for any questions students might have about scholarships. Students are also able to apply for scholarships via applying online on the university website at txwes.edu. There are scholarships available each semester for students. Students can also bring in any scholarships they might find outside of TxWes. The most popular scholarships that most of the student body has received are the SMARTER U, Transfer and Freshman scholarships. However, students are only able to receive these for one year. 

After all of that, there is at least one scholarship that each student could get throughout their time at Texas Wesleyan. However, the raised cost of tuition being so high and factoring in other elements such as housing, books, fees and a list of many other things makes the overall cost of attending Texas Wesleyan very high. If the school could offer more scholarships that would allow for more students to meet requirements, students might see more opportunity for them to cover the cost. If not, if there were more scholarships that could cover more of the cost students could feel more financially secure.  

For now, the school offers a variety of scholarships. To see if you qualify or have any questions you can contact the office of financial aid by email at [email protected] or by phone at 817-531-4420.   
About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a junior here at Texas Wesleyan and she is on the cheerleading team. Alexis was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She fell in love with sports reporting last year where she worked for her previous school newspaper and radio station covering men's basketball, football, and volleyball. She is excited to connect with her community and broaden her reporting by covering the exciting stories on campus here at Texas Wesleyan.

