TxWes Students attend Stampede Week!

Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.
Maliah is currently a sophmore in the classroom and on the baskebtall court here at texas wesleyan. Maliah started as content producer for the Rambler Media Group and has been promoted to the Broadcast Director. She loves her job and thoughroughly enjoys telling stories through broadcasting. Maliah hopes to one day become a broadcast reporter for a local news station.