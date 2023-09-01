TxWes Students attend Stampede Week!

Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.