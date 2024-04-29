Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)

Richard Amaefule Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.

The Rams lost to the No. 2 ranked Louisiana State University Shreveport Pilots on Apr. 23 in the final home game of the season at Sycamore Park.

In the seventh inning, the Ram’s had a 3 – 4 lead over the Pilots; but pitching errors and two base hits would give the Pilot’s the lead and the game. Garrett Bodine, graduate student and pitcher for the Rams, discovered that he would be starting once he arrived at the game. “I found out I was starting today’s game when I showed up to the field this morning,” Bodine said. “The lineup was presented, and I was given the opportunity to start in today’s game.”

Among those who were there, Dr. Emily Messer, president of Wesleyan, was in attendance.

“I was planning on coming to the Saturday game and it got rained out,” Messer said. “I found out about this game today so, I made my way over.”

Even with the loss, players on the team like TJ Tomlinson, junior marketing major and center fielder, feel confident about the major Sooner Athletics Conference baseball tournament.

“It’s always good facing guys like this,” Tomlinson said. “It builds confidence, you’re facing top guys, good arms-top arms that you’re going to see in the playoffs.”