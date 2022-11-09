Rams take home win during homecoming game

The Rams football team beat the North American University Stallions 61-7 at Texas Wesleyan’s homecoming game on Saturday. This win brings the Rams’ win-loss ratio to 8-2 for the season.

Head Coach of the Rams football team Joe Prud’homme said the game was “an all-around team effort.” He said, “I thought they did a great job today. We were really good in special teams, great on offense and defense [was] really strong.”

Prud’homme congratulated his players and pointed out their game-winning performances. He mentioned quarterback Carson Rodgers, who completed four touchdown passes and running back Ernest Cesar III, who acquired two touchdowns and is looking to eventually pass 1,500 yards gained this season.

He also mentioned defensive back Keshawn Rubell, who “lit it up today,” according to Prud’homme, and wide receiver Jaysen Price who had a punt return for a touchdown.

Rams players also felt happy about their performance. Wide receiver Alize Thomas feels that the team played “exceptionally well” and that “this is one of the only games where [the whole team] played together, and we played a full game on all three levels.”

Team captain Jonathan Nelson also said, “I think we did pretty well. I was very proud about what we did today.”

The homecoming game was preluded by a tailgate party where food and Rams merchandise were passed out to Rams fans. Spectators also saw the coronation of homecoming court.

The winner for homecoming king was mass communications major Kevin Santiago and the vote for the queen was a tie between exercise science and religion major Mariana Sandoval and liberal arts major Miracle Clay.

The Rams will be playing their next game at Farrington Field in Fort Worth on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. where they will face off against Lyon College.