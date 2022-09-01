TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial

“ Seeing so many people who were there, seeing how many people he affected, whether indirectly or directly, really made you remember the life that he shared in this world.” — Jonathan Nelson

The Texas Wesleyan University community mourned the loss of Charles Trammell, an English major with a secondary certification, at the Martin Center last night during a memorial service.

“The Texas Wesleyan University community extends our deepest condolences and prayers to Charles Trammell’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said University President Frederick G. Slabach in a statement from the school. “Mr. Trammell was a proud member of the University since 2019 and a former member of the Ram football team. His presence will be greatly missed by his classmates, friends and professors.”

Head Football Coach Joe Prud’homme grieved the loss of Trammell. “He was a fun-loving and happy person who lit up every room he entered and had a gift of making those around him feel at ease and at home. He will leave behind a legacy of kindness, service and making Texas Wesleyan a better place by how he lived his life on Earth,” said Prud’homme.

The memorial service started inside and featured President Slabach, Trammell’s family, teammates, classmates and professors who spoke about his life.

While attending the service, senior Rams football team captain Jonathan Nelson felt that the memorial was a good event and felt the community coming together. “Seeing so many people who were there, seeing how many people he affected, whether indirectly or directly, really made you remember the life that he shared in this world. It made you want to change the world like he did every day,” said Nelson.

After several reflections from the community, the participants followed outside to the Kay Granger Mall for a balloon release and candlelight vigil.

The released balloons were red, which was something senior sports communication major Sydney Charlton felt was nice. Charlton said she felt the emotions of the crowd throughout the service. “Charles was definitely always there to help people. Any time I saw him he would always put a smile on his face, always wave like no matter what he was doing,” she said.

In observance of his 21st birthday, the crowd sang Happy Birthday as they gathered after the balloon release.

To continue honoring Trammell’s legacy, the Rams football team will display his jersey number on their helmets this season.

“We are committed to providing support to our Texas Wesleyan family. We have grief counselors and chaplains available on-campus to help our community in their grief,” said Slabach.

For students in need of support, there are several options to assist students:

Texas Wesleyan Community Counseling Center

3110 E. Rosedale St.

817-531-4859

TimelyCare

timelycare.com/txwesor

TimelyMD app

University Chaplain Gladys Childs

[email protected]

817-531-4296

Trammell was a victim of a car accident which occurred on Sat. Aug. 27 while he was assisting another student.