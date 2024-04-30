Rams table tennis ‘family’ wins national championship

The Wesleyan Rams table tennis team brought another national championship title back to the university with a history of winning table tennis titles.

The men’s and women’s table tennis teams won another national championship in April 2024 which now make up one of 74 titles of all-time for Wesleyan. The team bond that the group shared was one that made winning the big one more special.

“It felt great, very fun,” Jonatan MacDonald, freshman computer science major said. “Especially being able to share it with all my teammates and my friends was maybe the thing that made it the most fun.”

During the season, student athletes on the table tennis team have to overcome different challenges and tasks to achieve success. For Sofija Scepanovic, senior marketing major, hard work consisted of practice time and juggling homework assignments.

“Being honest, it’s hard since I’m a student athlete,” Scepanovic said. “Going in the morning to classes, afternoon doing my homework, going to practices, and at night I’m just really tired.”

Besides winning a national championship, individual team members are proud of winning other awards this season. Thiago Uieda, sophomore business and finance major, got a scholarship and connected with other players was his proudest moment.

“Getting a scholarship out of my country; I’m from Brazil,” Uieda said. “Playing something that I love, getting a scholarship, and connecting with more people.”

The Rams look to repeat next year, but with two team captains leaving, freshmen and other undergraduate players have the chance to show their abilities to lead the team further.

“It is a good opportunity for freshmen and sophomores to show their work; show they’re practicing, they’re focused, and focused on winning next year,” Uieda said.