Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life

Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan

Written by Lauren Gunderson, in this dark comedy ‘Exit, Pursued by a Bear’, Lillie Galvan takes to the stage as Nan to confront her husband Kyle about the nature of their relationship. With help from a stripper and her best friend Simon, Nan uses her passion for theatrics to teach Kyle, played by Hunter Heart, a lesson.

This interpretation directed by guest director Ashley H. White brilliantly invites the audience into very intimate moments shared by the characters.

Galvan’s first monologue is beautifully nuanced with feelings of pain, frustration, anger and sadness. This relatable moment in which you first see her break down from the struggles of her trauma, allows you to connect emotionally with her character.

Nicole Davis, who plays the hilarious stripper Sweetheart, can be proud of the depth and range she shows in her portrayal of the character. From her eccentric movements and great execution of her punch lines to her tears and compelling emotion expressed in her monologues. She goes back-and-forth, in-and-out of moments and feelings effortlessly.

This comedy would not be the same without Jaalen Williams energy in his portrayal of Simon. Full of life from the moment he walks on stage, Williams keeps the audience entertained throughout the show, never missing a beat.

Every person that touches the stage truly holds their own. There is not one character that does not match the energy of the show and keep the audience engaged. This show is real and relatable and definitely does not hold back.

This artistry of this production goes beyond the acting and directing. The costume, props, set design, lighting and

sound all work together to create an environment that feels real and lived in. Great attention to detail is shown in the way the set is dressed with books on the shelves and a full kitchen with groceries, utensils and decorative ornaments. The symbolism of props and design in relation to the story is brilliant form the deer head on the wall, and teddy bear on the shelf to the empty jars of honey on the counter.

The production runs from Feb. 15 to 25 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre. For tickets and show times check out the Theatre Wesleyan Box Office.