The B+F menu is complete with six different choices of burgers, including two vegetarian options.
New burger restaurant opens in Gina’s Cafe
April 10, 2024
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines

Chiara Watson, Editor-in-chiefApril 9, 2024
Chiara Watson
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.

Goldline and cheer hosted a showcase on April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Sid Richardson Center.  

The showcase was held for friends and family to preview their performances as they prepare for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend. The teams performed their competition routines at the showcase, including a few solos from the Goldine team. Soloist Goldline dancer and sophomore business major Jaelynn Fields looks forward to competing with her award-winning team this weekend.  

“We’ve been practicing every day and there’s still some things we need to work on, but I think we’ll do amazing,” Fields said. 

The cheer team has also been practicing and will keep working at their routine until they perform for nationals.  

“We are just going to keep running the routine and work on the sections we’re a little unsure of, just to make sure we are all confident and feeling 100% going in,” Payton Granberry, cheerleader and undecided first-year, said. 

Junior general business major and cheerleader Alana McCormick said the team will lean on their close bond to help them perform.  

“We’re just going to go out there, mat talk and get a closer bond with each other,” McCormick said.  

Both teams will leave Wednesday to compete at the NCA and NDA College Nationals from April 11-13.  
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

