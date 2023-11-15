Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

Theatre Wesleyan’s newest production Intimate Apparel, written by Lynn Nottage, will begin showing Nov. 9 through

Nov. 18 at Thad Smotherman Theatre. According to a Culture Map article by Alex Bentley, attending the show is among the best things for people to do this weekend in Fort Worth.

Under the direction of associate professor of theatre Jeanne Everton, the show runs for two hours and includes a 15-minute intermission. Viewers must be cautioned that the production does contain adult themes and intimacy.

The first thing that the audience can expect is to be greeted by an incredible set. The set design is beautiful and inviting, aided by wonderful props and thoughtful costume design. It is clear that great thought and intent was put into

producing this show.

The story of a single African American seamstress, Esther, who specializes in corsets and ladies’ undergarments takes place in 1905 New York City.

Played by sophomore theatre major Trinity Chenault, her story is one of forbidden love, the travails of marriage and the pain of betrayal, all while she seeks to make a better life for herself.

From KJ Felder’s demanding presence, to senior theatre major Chase Di Iulio’s infectious laugh,

the cast make it easy for the audience to connect to the story.

Senior theatre major Sharon-Marie Fron playing the role of Mrs. Van Buren and sophomore theatre major Madison McKinzie can be proud of their performances that were both warm and boisterous.

Following the intermission, Chenault and Kris Thomas, who plays George, command the stage as the relationship between their characters intensifies. The show itself kicks into high gear and tugs on the audience’s emotions.

To purchase tickets or find out more information visit Theatre Wesleyan’s Box Office or call 817-531-4211.