The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know

The Clery Act is a consumer protection law that requires colleges and universities to provide a public annual security report (ASR) to employees and students every Oct. 3 regarding campus crime.

Colleges and universities receive federal funding to provide a three-year calendar with statistics of campus crime and any improvements that have been made regarding campus security. Within the ASR there must be statements regarding crime reporting, campus facility security and access, law enforcement authority, incidence of alcohol and drug use, the prevention/response of sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, and stalking.

On Sept. 30, 2024, both students and faculty received an email with the 2024 ASR. As the law requires, one can find all the information mentioned for the most recent three-year period that has occurred at Texas Wesleyan.

The ASR can be found on the Texas Wesleyan website and is available to anyone who would like to read it. Carl Smeller, associate professor of English and humanities and English department chair, believes that the Clery act is important to not only Texas Wesleyan faculty and staff but to the parents of students as well.

“It is important for students and the public to know what they are getting in to,” Smeller said. “Parents are provided transparent information that may influence their outlook on the university.”

The Clery Act requires universities to provide an incident report that provides faculty and students access to incidents that have occurred on campus. Senior business marketing major Izzy Valenzuela was not aware she had access to this.

“I did not know that all of this information was open to the public,” said Valenzuela. “I think if more students were aware of all the information available to them, they would take advantage of it.”

Freshman education major Ally Hinojosa was not aware she could go online to report incidents without going through campus security.

“I think that some people are intimidated to call campus security. I know I would much rather report something online than having to speak to multiple people,” Hinojosa said.

For more information on Texas Wesleyan’s 2024 ASR, click here.