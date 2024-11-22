The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
November 22, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
November 22, 2024
November 20, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
November 19, 2024
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerNovember 22, 2024
Jaelin Ornelas

The Clery Act is a consumer protection law that requires colleges and universities to provide a public annual security report (ASR) to employees and students every Oct. 3 regarding campus crime.  

Colleges and universities receive federal funding to provide a three-year calendar with statistics of campus crime and any improvements that have been made regarding campus security. Within the ASR there must be statements regarding crime reporting, campus facility security and access, law enforcement authority, incidence of alcohol and drug use, the prevention/response of sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, and stalking.   

On Sept. 30, 2024, both students and faculty received an email with the 2024 ASR. As the law requires, one can find all the information mentioned for the most recent three-year period that has occurred at Texas Wesleyan.   

The ASR can be found on the Texas Wesleyan website and is available to anyone who would like to read it. Carl Smeller, associate professor of English and humanities and English department chair, believes that the Clery act is important to not only Texas Wesleyan faculty and staff but to the parents of students as well.   

“It is important for students and the public to know what they are getting in to,” Smeller said. “Parents are provided transparent information that may influence their outlook on the university.”  

The Clery Act requires universities to provide an incident report that provides faculty and students access to incidents that have occurred on campus. Senior business marketing major Izzy Valenzuela was not aware she had access to this.   

“I did not know that all of this information was open to the public,” said Valenzuela. “I think if more students were aware of all the information available to them, they would take advantage of it.”  

Freshman education major Ally Hinojosa was not aware she could go online to report incidents without going through campus security.  

“I think that some people are intimidated to call campus security. I know I would much rather report something online than having to speak to multiple people,” Hinojosa said.  

For more information on Texas Wesleyan’s 2024 ASR, click here. 

Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
Podcast: 20s Talk
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Podcast: Power of Community
Screenshot
Student Diversity and Inclusion celebrates TxWes diversity, community at Cultural Threads Showcase
Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones.
Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
