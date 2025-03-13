The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
March 13, 2025
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
March 12, 2025
Volunteers Nicholas Dima and Keziah Selby hold signs in front of the Martin Center horseshoe, urging oncoming cars to stop for free groceries.
First Annual Hope 4 Kids Spring Health Fair serves over 200 families
March 11, 2025
Participants listen intently to immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja as she informs them on immigration law.
Latinx Student Association provides community, insight through immigration law workshop
March 11, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
March 12, 2025
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
March 10, 2025
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
March 8, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
March 13, 2025
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
March 10, 2025
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Latinx Student Association provides community, insight through immigration law workshop

Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 11, 2025
Kehinde Hopkins
Participants listen intently to immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja as she informs them on immigration law.

The Latinx Student Association (LSA) hosted an immigration law workshop led by TxWes alumni and immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja on March 6.  

Hosted in Bragan Hall, Berdeja informed the audience on how best to navigate the aggressive immigration polices enforced by the Trump administration. Berdeja, who has practiced immigration law for 15 years, provided extensive insight into its application in the current political climate.

She touched upon a variety of issues including how to apply for asylum seeking status, how to seek legal counsel and how to appeal deportation. Additionally, Berdeja detailed what the executive orders passed by President Donald Trump specifically entail and what to do if encountered or even detained by ICE. 

“As an immigration attorney, it’s our responsibility to go out there and make sure everyone is aware of what really is happening and the facts,” Berdeja said. “It gives me a lot of hope that people are going to leave here with more knowledge than when they walked in [with].  It’s going to help them to set their mind at ease a little bit and be able to think clearly and leave here with a plan.” 

The event was hosted and organized by the LSA, who has actively provided immigration-related resources to the TxWes community throughout the spring semester. LSA President Carla Salazar, a senior mass communication student, emphasized the importance of community and presenting events like the workshop, considering the present political turmoil.

A resource table sits at the entrance of Bragan Hall providing workshop participants with both online and printed information. (Kehinde Hopkins)

 

“I’m happy that people were able to voice their opinions and questions. It shows a sense of community that we’re all here for each other despite these orders that our president is giving us,” Salazar said. “We know our rights now; I can say that proudly.” 

The workshop was attended by TxWes students, faculty and staff as well as wider Fort Worth community members. Alex Hernandez, a Fort Worth resident, attended the event along with his entire family.  

“I feel reassured because I learned a lot of information which I can pass onto others,” Hernandez said.

Forth Worth community members refer to the resources table for red cards, written information and Mexican candy. (Kehinde Hopkins)

 

The workshop emphasized dialogue. Participants were encouraged to ask questions, raise concerns and provide personal anecdotes to which Berdeja or other participants would respond. Ultimately, the event aimed to provide security and certainty amid widespread doubt.  

“I am very proud of the Latinx Student Association for taking the initiative to host an event like this,” said Bertie Gardner, assistant director of student activities, who was in attendance. “Especially after some of the executive orders from our current administration, there are a lot of students who are in my office asking ‘is ICE going to be allowed on campus’, ‘what happens if XYZ happens.’” 

Berdeja, who graduated from the former Texas Wesleyan School of Law, said it was particularly special to come back to her alma mater and relay such important information. 

“Part of my education consisted of people who were already out in their respective fields coming back and sharing their knowledge and experience with the students,” Berjeda said. “Now, it’s really nice to be able to come back and do the same to help inform and educate students that will one day also come back and help the next generation.” 

LSA Vice President Gabriel Hernandez, a junior criminal justice major, described the event as an important step forward.

“We needed to step up and to be an advocate for others, that’s definitely needed in our community,” Hernandez said. “Being an advocate for others keeps not only our community but our country going forward.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students' style 
Volunteers Nicholas Dima and Keziah Selby hold signs in front of the Martin Center horseshoe, urging oncoming cars to stop for free groceries.
First Annual Hope 4 Kids Spring Health Fair serves over 200 families
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women's History Month with art, community, empowerment
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
[Graphic courtesy Christine Duke, Student Diversity and Inclusion Program Intern]
Women's History Month Bingo to commemorate past, educate students at Texas Wesleyan
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
More in News
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
More in Politics
[Graphic courtesy Latinx Student Association]
LSA welcomes alumna immigration attorney to educate students on their rights
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
Students are guided through voter registration and given information on the voting process on the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Republican and democratic primary elections early voting starts in Texas
Republican and democratic primary elections early voting starts in Texas
Students gathered in the Mcfadden Science Center auditorium to watch the election happen live.
Wesleyan community gives their perspective on the midterm elections
About the Contributor
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.