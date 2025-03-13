Latinx Student Association provides community, insight through immigration law workshop

Kehinde Hopkins Participants listen intently to immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja as she informs them on immigration law.

The Latinx Student Association (LSA) hosted an immigration law workshop led by TxWes alumni and immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja on March 6.

Hosted in Bragan Hall, Berdeja informed the audience on how best to navigate the aggressive immigration polices enforced by the Trump administration. Berdeja, who has practiced immigration law for 15 years, provided extensive insight into its application in the current political climate.

She touched upon a variety of issues including how to apply for asylum seeking status, how to seek legal counsel and how to appeal deportation. Additionally, Berdeja detailed what the executive orders passed by President Donald Trump specifically entail and what to do if encountered or even detained by ICE.

“As an immigration attorney, it’s our responsibility to go out there and make sure everyone is aware of what really is happening and the facts,” Berdeja said. “It gives me a lot of hope that people are going to leave here with more knowledge than when they walked in [with]. It’s going to help them to set their mind at ease a little bit and be able to think clearly and leave here with a plan.”

The event was hosted and organized by the LSA, who has actively provided immigration-related resources to the TxWes community throughout the spring semester. LSA President Carla Salazar, a senior mass communication student, emphasized the importance of community and presenting events like the workshop, considering the present political turmoil.

“I’m happy that people were able to voice their opinions and questions. It shows a sense of community that we’re all here for each other despite these orders that our president is giving us,” Salazar said. “We know our rights now; I can say that proudly.”

The workshop was attended by TxWes students, faculty and staff as well as wider Fort Worth community members. Alex Hernandez, a Fort Worth resident, attended the event along with his entire family.

“I feel reassured because I learned a lot of information which I can pass onto others,” Hernandez said.

The workshop emphasized dialogue. Participants were encouraged to ask questions, raise concerns and provide personal anecdotes to which Berdeja or other participants would respond. Ultimately, the event aimed to provide security and certainty amid widespread doubt.

“I am very proud of the Latinx Student Association for taking the initiative to host an event like this,” said Bertie Gardner, assistant director of student activities, who was in attendance. “Especially after some of the executive orders from our current administration, there are a lot of students who are in my office asking ‘is ICE going to be allowed on campus’, ‘what happens if XYZ happens.’”

Berdeja, who graduated from the former Texas Wesleyan School of Law, said it was particularly special to come back to her alma mater and relay such important information.

“Part of my education consisted of people who were already out in their respective fields coming back and sharing their knowledge and experience with the students,” Berjeda said. “Now, it’s really nice to be able to come back and do the same to help inform and educate students that will one day also come back and help the next generation.”

LSA Vice President Gabriel Hernandez, a junior criminal justice major, described the event as an important step forward.

“We needed to step up and to be an advocate for others, that’s definitely needed in our community,” Hernandez said. “Being an advocate for others keeps not only our community but our country going forward.”