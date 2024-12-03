Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
November 22, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
December 4, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age

Serenada SanchezDecember 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Serenada Sanchez

Cameron Dudzinski has been passionate about literature from a young age. In third grade he read Tuck Everlasting. When he finished the book, he was brought to tears and his love for reading was born.

“That story, not sure why, just really resonated with me at such a young age and from there I started to recognize that reading is actually really fun,” Dudzinski said.

His love for reading has led him to Texas Wesleyan where Dudzinski has earned departmental honors as an English major, with a minor in mass communication.

“I would say that doing my two semesters honors thesis with Dr. Smeller is the most fun I’ve had,” Dudzinski said.

Dudzinski highlighted Dr. Smeller’s role in his growth as a student.

“Dr. Smeller is really good about teaching and emphasizing how to not only write correctly, when it comes to grammar, punctuation, and attributing and all the things but still maintaining your voice,” Dudzinski said. “He gives you credit where credit is due.”

He emphasized that having departmental honors and being able to work closely with Smeller has provided him an opportunity to work on his auto theory thesis. This type of thesis combines personal experience with research and philosophy. His auto theory thesis is currently 12,000 words.

“For my honors project I decided to do auto theory which is creative writing that is nonfiction,” Dudzinski said. “I can analyze and connect that idea [an idea from another author] to what I experienced and come up then with some kind of conclusion.”

Part of his thesis is about labels in gender and sexuality. “One of the big claims was about labels and how I find them very dumb,” he said. “I do believe that when it comes to gender labels they should be used and should be communicated if that person is comfortable with it.”

Dudzinski started his college career in Steubenville, Ohio, where Dudzinski earned an associate degree with a full ride. His father’s employer provided this opportunity. Reading and writing are his biggest hobbies, the last book he completed was “A Quart of Thorns and Roses.” His mother had him read Beowulf at 12. Cameron shared that his mother, Dr. Stacey Flinner, earned a doctoral degree in education and has a certificate to teach English.

“She’s a role model for women of color, who is educated and stands out from the rest of her family. While also remaining in a place where she is a dominant masculine role model [currently working in Crowley ISD]. She doesn’t need a man, she raised me as a single mother for a while,” Dudzinski said. “Shes a first-generation college student so I’m second generation.”

Dudzinski tutors in the new Engage Studio. Dudzinski was hired as an Instructional Assistant (IA) for the Engage Studio along with three other students at TxWes. He also works as a Supplemental Instructor for English 1301.

“The purpose of this studio is to help students learn soft skills, that are necessary in their future endeavors,” Veida Dima said.

Dima works as a Program Assistant (PA) in the Engage Studio.

“He also builds a relationship with the students making them returning students,” Dima said.

Senior English major Cameron Pike-Rogers works alongside Dudzinski in the Engage Studio as an IA.

“We all [the IA’s] have a very unique and interesting relationships. I enjoy talking with Cam, not only about upper-level course work but also about shared interests,” Pike-Rogers said. “Sometimes I will ask Cam for help, since he’s our resident mass com person.”

Cameron Dudzinski and Cameron Pike-Rogers engage with others at the Engage Studio where they work to help other students with their communication skills. (Serenada Sanchez)

Pike-Rogers explained that the Engage studio employees are largely self-directed, working one on one with students.

“I’m planning to apply to grad schools and continue my education,” Dudzinski said. His advice for current students is to “evaluate where you are and what you need to do in order to do in order to get where you need to go.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
About the Contributor
Serenada Sanchez, Content Producer