The Rambler

Monge helps club life thrive
Dr. Alison Simons really wanted a club on campus that took on social justice issues. Naturally, she brought up this idea to her students. “It started from my interest but it couldn’t have got going unless we had students that really wanted to help,” said Simons, an assistant professor of
Graduation Kickoff Starts Strong
The Texas Wesleyan Spring 2017 Graduation Kickoff took place at Lou’s Place on Tuesday. After signing in, students could visit various tables with representatives for financial aid, job searches, financial holds and fees, alumni, robing and hooding, cap and gown, grad school, and Jostens, a company that sells class rings.
Human Trafficking Event Raises Awareness
Texas Wesleyan University hosted the third annual Stalking and Human Trafficking Awareness event Tuesday afternoon. The event began at 12:15 p.m. in Martin Hall; students and faculty learned about the Reaching Independence through Self-Empowerment (RISE) Program offered through the Tarrant County. The event, which was attended by more than 30
An Open Letter to President Trump
Dear President Trump, Congratulations! You have defied all odds and been awarded one of the most prestigious positions an American can receive: president of our great country. I’m writing this on the day of your inauguration, and I’m hoping and praying for a greater future. I’m a pro-choice feminist that
Wesleyan adds men’s tennis
Texas Wesleyan’s men’s tennis team will begin playing in the fall of 2017, Athletic Director Steven Trachier said. Angel Martinez, the head women’s tennis coach, will also coach the men’s team next fall, Trachier said. “We are hiring an assistant coach to help him with the program as numbers increase,
Wesleyan has an eventful winter break
Winter break may have been quiet for many students, but it was exciting for sophomore biology major Danura Wayantha. He saw snow for the first time. Wayantha thought it was raining at first when sitting in Stella Russell Hall on Jan. 6. When he figured out that it was snowing,
Students share superstitions from around the world
Friday the 13th is regarded in the Western world as a day shrouded in superstition. While superstitions certainly aren’t backed up scientifically, the day seems to bring out the paranoid mystic in many of us, and most cultures seem to bring unique beliefs to the table. Some Wesleyan students have