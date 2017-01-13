Latest Posts

13 Jan 2017

Students share superstitions from around the world

Friday the 13th is regarded in the Western world as a day shrouded in superstition. While superstitions certainly aren’t backed up scientifically, the day seems to bring out the paranoid mystic in many of us, and most cultures seem to bring unique beliefs to the table. Some Wesleyan students have

mm 0
11 Jan 2017

KAWS exhibit draws large crowds to the Modern

Curated by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, KAWS: WHERE THE END STARTS highlights the career of Brooklyn-based artist KAWS (real named Brian Donnelly) over the last 20 years. Drawn from various collections and museums around the world, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, drawings, and toys that that have

0
14 Dec 2016

Graduation focuses on the idea of continuing education

On Saturday, Wesleyan graduated more than 300 students at the MacGormen Chapel of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; the event featured alumni Dr. Juan Quintana as the keynote speaker. Quintana graduated from Wesleyan’s  GPNA program in 1996 with a master’s degree in health science with an emphasis on anesthesia.

mm 0
12 Dec 2016

David Ravetto – Golf Story

0
12 Dec 2016

Peer Pressure and Binge Drinking

0
12 Dec 2016

The Experience of Culture Shock

0
12 Dec 2016

Breaking Barriers | The Language Edition

0
553
Followers
1.1k
Fans
41
Followers

Follow us

Twitter
The Rambler
The Rambler
@TheRamblerTWU

Wesleyan's tennis program announced a new men's tennis team and the signing of their first recruit.Check out ramsports.net.

reply retweet favorite
2:55 pm · January 12, 2017

Top Posts

Religion introduces new online degree
65 0
Bubble Soccer
90 0
Green Inferno squanders its potential
181 0
Smaller. Smarter. ads to air during Cowboys/Redskins game
50 0
Stop Kiss reinforces the idea that love is love
129 0
KAWS exhibit draws large crowds to the Modern
94 0
Restaurants reveal secret menu items
2.2k 1
Know the difference between criticism and insults
704 0
Students share superstitions from around the world
30 0
Sports Bandwagon Fans: Don’t deserve to be a part of Sports
391 0
West Library staff mourns death of colleague
2.6k 2
Restaurants reveal secret menu items
2.2k 1
Deadpool is a great origin story
1.1k 0
Wesleyan to add two new sports?
1.1k 3
Should Texas legalize marijuana?
1.1k 0
SHARE

FRONT PAGE