The Rambler

Should online shares be selective?
The ability to connect with the masses through social media has changed the world. For many people, the constant need to check or post on social media has become an essential part of our day-to-day plans. According to digitaltrends.com, people in the U.S. check some type of social media account
Beta Gamma Sigma presents social media workshop
The academic honors society Beta Gamma Sigma presented a Business Tips for Social Media workshop on Tuesday. Stephanie Hynes, Texas Wesleyan’s director of digital marketing and strategy, told students how to use Facebook as part of a businesses’ marketing strategy. Many executives may second-guess social media because they believe it
SNCKPCK is a treat for listeners
As an anxious and reserved boy growing up in Fort Worth, Daniel James Alexander grew up making music and videos for his friends. He wasn’t looking for a nickname, but he got one on the first day of class his junior year at Burleson High School when he made a speech
Triple E week in full swing
Texas Wesleyan students seeking to become certified teachers will be spending this week attending workshops geared toward equipping them for certification exams. Triple E Week began Monday with a welcome and orientation seminar at Lou’s Place designed to help students organize their thoughts and objectives for the week. “Triple E”
Women march around the world
On Saturday morning, floods of people wearing pink hats and feminist gear and brandishing signs made their way to the Texas State Capitol to take part in the Women’s March. After march co-producer Kim Taylor led a countdown to the start of the event, cheers of “Love trumps hate” and
Rams’ attitude leads to winning season
Texas Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team expects to excel in their upcoming games and the conference tournament because of what head coach Brennen Shingleton said is the culture of this year’s team. “We are a new team,” Shingleton said. “We’ve got great leadership and more importantly I think this team is
Enactus gives work experience
Texas Wesleyan students are gaining business experience while making a difference in their community through Enactus. Enactus is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring students to improve the world through entrepreneurial action, according to enactus.org. “I believe it’s more than entrepreneurship because it has a social responsibility part attached,”