The Rambler

25 Jan 2017

Monge helps club life thrive

Dr. Alison Simons really wanted a club on campus that took on social justice issues. Naturally, she brought up this idea to her students. “It started from my interest but it couldn’t have got going unless we had students that really wanted to help,” said Simons, an assistant professor of

24 Jan 2017

Graduation Kickoff Starts Strong

The Texas Wesleyan Spring 2017 Graduation Kickoff took place at Lou’s Place on Tuesday. After signing in, students could visit various tables with representatives for financial aid, job searches, financial holds and fees, alumni, robing and hooding, cap and gown, grad school, and Jostens, a company that sells class rings.

24 Jan 2017

Human Trafficking Event Raises Awareness

Texas Wesleyan University hosted the third annual Stalking and Human Trafficking Awareness event Tuesday afternoon. The event began at 12:15 p.m. in Martin Hall; students and faculty learned about the Reaching Independence through Self-Empowerment (RISE) Program offered through the Tarrant County. The event, which was attended by more than 30

20 Jan 2017

An Open Letter to President Trump

Dear President Trump,  Congratulations! You have defied all odds and been awarded one of the most prestigious positions an American can receive: president of our great country.  I’m writing this on the day of your inauguration, and I’m hoping and praying for a greater future. I’m a pro-choice feminist that

18 Jan 2017

Wesleyan adds men’s tennis

Texas Wesleyan’s men’s tennis team will begin playing in the fall of 2017, Athletic Director Steven Trachier said. Angel Martinez, the head women’s tennis coach, will also coach the men’s team next fall, Trachier said. “We are hiring an assistant coach to help him with the program as numbers increase,

16 Jan 2017

Wesleyan has an eventful winter break

Winter break may have been quiet for many students, but it was exciting for sophomore biology major Danura Wayantha. He saw snow for the first time. Wayantha thought it was raining at first when sitting in Stella Russell Hall on Jan. 6. When he figured out that it was snowing,

13 Jan 2017

Students share superstitions from around the world

Friday the 13th is regarded in the Western world as a day shrouded in superstition. While superstitions certainly aren’t backed up scientifically, the day seems to bring out the paranoid mystic in many of us, and most cultures seem to bring unique beliefs to the table. Some Wesleyan students have

