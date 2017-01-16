The Rambler

Latest Posts
An Open Letter to President Trump
Dear President Trump, Congratulations! You have defied all odds and been awarded one of the most prestigious positions an American can receive: president of our great country. I’m writing this on the day of your inauguration, and I’m hoping and praying for a greater future. I’m a pro-choice feminist that
Wesleyan adds men’s tennis
Texas Wesleyan’s men’s tennis team will begin playing in the fall of 2017, Athletic Director Steven Trachier said. Angel Martinez, the head women’s tennis coach, will also coach the men’s team next fall, Trachier said. “We are hiring an assistant coach to help him with the program as numbers increase,
Wesleyan has an eventful winter break
Winter break may have been quiet for many students, but it was exciting for sophomore biology major Danura Wayantha. He saw snow for the first time. Wayantha thought it was raining at first when sitting in Stella Russell Hall on Jan. 6. When he figured out that it was snowing,
Students share superstitions from around the world
Friday the 13th is regarded in the Western world as a day shrouded in superstition. While superstitions certainly aren’t backed up scientifically, the day seems to bring out the paranoid mystic in many of us, and most cultures seem to bring unique beliefs to the table. Some Wesleyan students have
KAWS exhibit draws large crowds to the Modern
Curated by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, KAWS: WHERE THE END STARTS highlights the career of Brooklyn-based artist KAWS (real named Brian Donnelly) over the last 20 years. Drawn from various collections and museums around the world, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, drawings, and toys that that have
Graduation focuses on the idea of continuing education
On Saturday, Wesleyan graduated more than 300 students at the MacGormen Chapel of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; the event featured alumni Dr. Juan Quintana as the keynote speaker. Quintana graduated from Wesleyan’s GPNA program in 1996 with a master’s degree in health science with an emphasis on anesthesia.