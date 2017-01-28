Latest Posts
Rams’ attitude leads to winning season
Texas Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team expects to excel in their upcoming games and the conference tournament because of what head coach Brennen Shingleton said is the culture of this year’s team. “We are a new team,” Shingleton said. “We’ve got great leadership and more importantly I think this team is
Enactus gives work experience
Texas Wesleyan students are gaining business experience while making a difference in their community through Enactus. Enactus is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring students to improve the world through entrepreneurial action, according to enactus.org. “I believe it’s more than entrepreneurship because it has a social responsibility part attached,”
Presentation raises awareness on domestic violence
Most women who are murdered by men knew them before the crime. As in about 90 percent, said Mike Carroll, a retired Fort Worth Police Department homicide detective. Carroll, speaking at Thursday night’s Personal Situational Awareness presentation at the Poly United Methodist Church, said that women are seen as a
New Rambler editor hopes to inspire
The relationship between the faculty, staff and students of Texas Wesleyan University and the Rambler Media Group continues to grow and strengthen. This is my second semester at both Texas Wesleyan and the Rambler, and I have noticed the way the Wesleyan community looks at the Rambler group has changed
Patel picked for Willson lecture
Dr. Eboo Patel, nationally known for his interfaith discussions, will visit the Texas Wesleyan campus in February. Patel is the 2017 Willson Lectureship speaker. The lectureship is an endowed speaker series established in 1946 by J.M. Willson, and Mrs. D.M. Willson and their family, according to txwes.edu. Patel’s Feb. 7 visit
Monge helps club life thrive
Dr. Alison Simons really wanted a club on campus that took on social justice issues. Naturally, she brought up this idea to her students. “It started from my interest but it couldn’t have got going unless we had students that really wanted to help,” said Simons, an assistant professor of
Graduation Kickoff Starts Strong
The Texas Wesleyan Spring 2017 Graduation Kickoff took place at Lou’s Place on Tuesday. After signing in, students could visit various tables with representatives for financial aid, job searches, financial holds and fees, alumni, robing and hooding, cap and gown, grad school, and Jostens, a company that sells class rings.