The Rambler

Students share superstitions from around the world
Friday the 13th is regarded in the Western world as a day shrouded in superstition. While superstitions certainly aren’t backed up scientifically, the day seems to bring out the paranoid mystic in many of us, and most cultures seem to bring unique beliefs to the table. Some Wesleyan students have
KAWS exhibit draws large crowds to the Modern
Curated by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, KAWS: WHERE THE END STARTS highlights the career of Brooklyn-based artist KAWS (real named Brian Donnelly) over the last 20 years. Drawn from various collections and museums around the world, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, drawings, and toys that that have
Graduation focuses on the idea of continuing education
On Saturday, Wesleyan graduated more than 300 students at the MacGormen Chapel of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; the event featured alumni Dr. Juan Quintana as the keynote speaker. Quintana graduated from Wesleyan’s GPNA program in 1996 with a master’s degree in health science with an emphasis on anesthesia.