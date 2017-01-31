The Rambler

Latest Posts

Lady Rams show improvement

Texas Wesleyan University women’s basketball team has made significant progress this season. The Lady Rams (11-5, 4-2 SAC as of Jan. 14) have almost doubled their wins compared to this time last season, when they were 7-11, 2-3 SAC. Head coach Bill Franey said this is largely due to the

02 Feb 2017

Men’s basketball team climbs the Sooner Athletic Conference

Texas Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team rose to the top of the Sooner Athletic Conference two weeks ago, an achievement associate head coach Matthew Garnett said is largely due to the players’ effort. “They just proved that they are willing to work hard every day at practice,” Garnett said. “What you’re

02 Feb 2017

Are movie remakes a good thing?

Selena Morales, a Texas Wesleyan sophomore liberal studies major, said she’s excited about movie remakes because they might be better than the original. “For example, I loved Beauty and the Beast and it was my favorite movie as a child,” Morales said. “Recently, they made another one but this one

01 Feb 2017

Should online shares be selective?

The ability to connect with the masses through social media has changed the world.  For many people, the constant need to check or post on social media has become an essential part of our day-to-day plans. According to digitaltrends.com, people in the U.S. check some type of social media account

31 Jan 2017

Beta Gamma Sigma presents social media workshop

The academic honors society Beta Gamma Sigma presented a Business Tips for Social Media workshop on Tuesday. Stephanie Hynes, Texas Wesleyan’s director of digital marketing and strategy, told students how to use Facebook as part of a businesses’ marketing strategy. Many executives may second-guess social media because they believe it

31 Jan 2017

SNCKPCK is a treat for listeners

As an anxious and reserved boy growing up in Fort Worth, Daniel James Alexander grew up making music and videos for his friends. He wasn’t looking for a nickname, but he got one on the first day of class his junior year at Burleson High School when he made a speech

30 Jan 2017

Triple E week in full swing

Texas Wesleyan students seeking to become certified teachers will be  spending this week attending workshops geared toward equipping them for certification exams. Triple E Week began Monday with a welcome and orientation seminar at Lou’s Place designed to help students organize their thoughts and objectives for the week. “Triple E”

