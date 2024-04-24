TxWes+community+lives+it+up+at+3rd+annual+Spring+Fling

Carla Salazar During nighttime, the library is lit up with colorful lights to keep the Spring Fling going.

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted their 3rd annual Spring Fling for students to connect more to campus as the school year ends with free food, a DJ, activities such as a bounce house and sports, as well as several the tabling of student organizations on April 18.

Brooklynn Rowe, senior exercise science major, biology and psychology minor, and SGA president, wanted to give student organizations an opportunity to recruit new students and help commemorate the spring semester ‘with a bang’.

“I’m hoping we get to live up to that ‘Ramily’ pride that we have and get to create that sense of true community because we are such a small campus,” Rowe said. “I think it’s important that we all get to know each other and become united with our work.”

The event has been planned since January, inviting two food trucks from Sazón Mangragón serving tacos, Bobaddiction serving boba drinks as well as a bounce house provided by Sundance Events.

Junior finance major Wilson Crispin found out about the spring fling after the Ram Tank pitch competition and helped set up the event for Beta Gamma Sigma.

“Everybody is so nice and welcoming here,” Crispin said. “There is something here for everyone.”

During the fling, student organizations had tables set up. Connect College Ministry offered trivia where participants could win candy and prizes, BSM offered free henna, Tri-Beta had DIY flower bouquets, the student diversity and inclusion program had DIY dog toys that will be donated to a local shelter, and much more from different organizations.

Freshman Cooper Steves, who is undecided on his major, said he attended with friends after not attending a TxWes event in a while. He said he enjoyed the community and the food.

“To my mind [the spring fling] shows me that there are people willing to get out and be social, and I like seeing people getting out there. It makes me get out there too,” Stevens said.

For more information on SGA, check out their Instagram @txwessga and for more information on student organizations, check out Ram Space.