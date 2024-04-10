Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup

Thomas Parsons Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.

The Rams baseball team defeated the Texas A&M of Texarkana Eagles on March 26 at Sycamore Park in a non-SAC matchup.

The team secured a victory at home in hopes of luck being on their side with the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament coming up. Head baseball coach Robert Garza said that despite the previous losses, the Rams have fought all season long to get luck on their side.

“This team has been fighting all year long,” Garza said. “If we can get this thing going into this weekend,; we have an opportunity to continue to play well and get some W’s.”

In the middle of the game, the Eagles had the lead 6–4 with the Rams facing another loss. However, players like Chase Cos, senior sports communications major and left fielder, were not discouraged.

“It never feels good to be losing,” Cos said. “But we were confident in the offense to come out and score some more runs.”

The offense responded as Texas Wesleyan took the lead back and won the game with the defense holding up the Eagles to only two runs scored.

Sophomore and third baseman Logan Silvertooth said part of their success was due to the bond they have built and trusting each member’s ability to perform on the field.

“[We] just trust in each other really,” Silvertooth said.

The Rams next game is against the Central Christian College (Kansas) Tigers as part of a three-game series on March 29.