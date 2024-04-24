Makers Lab honors Earth Day with a fun eco-friendly activity

When molding the seed bombs, they must be compacted tightly and dried out as much as possible. Once it is filled halfway, the seeds may be added.

On April 22, the Makers Lab had an Earth Day themed workshop by making ‘Seed Bombs’, which are paper wrapped seedlings that promote wildflower growth.

Makers Lab assistant Leia Murray came up with the idea last fall. She says the craft is simple yet fun and educational for Earth Day, sharing how Texas wildflowers help the bees which leads them to help the environment.

“[The bees] help us live,” Murray said.

Although attendance was low, she still hopes students will participate in helping the environment by doing these easy crafts.

“[Together] we can make the Earth a better place for all of us to live in.”

Sophomore mass communication major Emely Lopez found the workshop on her way to the Makers Lab.

“It’s pretty cool,” Lopez said. “Those who may want to plant them can plant them, and those who want to just throw them outside, can throw them outside. It will still help the planet.”

Junior finance major Bryan Aguilar wasn’t aware of the workshop, but upon finding out about it, plans to attend future Makers Lab workshops.

“I would be interested in going as it sounds like a great time,” Aguilar said.

For more information on Makers Lab events, visit the library website or its facebook page.