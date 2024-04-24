The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.
Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer
April 24, 2024
When molding the seed bombs, they must be compacted tightly and dried out as much as possible. Once it is filled halfway, the seeds may be added.
Makers Lab honors Earth Day with a fun eco-friendly activity
April 24, 2024
During nighttime, the library is lit up with colorful lights to keep the Spring Fling going.
TxWes community lives it up at 3rd annual Spring Fling
April 23, 2024
Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University’s 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
Exciting changes announced at Town Hall meeting
April 20, 2024
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
April 19, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
April 19, 2024
Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.
From PlayStation to Reality
April 19, 2024
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines
April 9, 2024
Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.
Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup
April 5, 2024
Braeden Baller, junior general business and finance major, reflects on the dedication necessary to win matches.
Camaraderie, commitment fuel the 2023/24 Ram’s wrestling season
April 3, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer

April 24, 2024
  • Fresher: The First, a student-forward celebration for the inauguration of President Dr. Emily Messer, as the 21st president of Texas Wesleyan University takes place on April 23.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • A gallery showcasing art from students is displayed on the first floor of the Martin Center as people are welcomed to the event.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • Sandwiches, fruits, cookies and drinks are provided for lunch.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • Students, faculty and guests gather in the Paul and Judy Andrews Hall as they wait for the program to begin.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • The crowd joins in to take selfies and capture the historic moment.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • The interactive skit involves handing random comical objects to Messer including a football helmet for “protection”.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • “I think the whole inauguration is a really cool experience,” sophomore theatre tech major, Nathalie Beyna said. “I know that the last inauguration that we had for a president was in 2011 and so it’s an event that doesn’t come around often, but it’s really cool that we get to have it with our first female president.”

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • Free t-shirts are handed out to guests in celebration of this milestone for the university and President Dr. Emily Messer.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • “I’m honored by all the support,” President Dr. Emily Messer, said. “It’s almost speechless to see the people and the excitement and energy around campus because of me being the new president.”

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • Theatre Wesleyan set designs are among the art showcased as guests arrive.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer

  • “I love seeing the students showcase not only the talent and the arts downstairs, but the talent on the stage was outstanding,” President Dr. Emily Messer, said.

    Chiara Watson
    Students+honor+the+inauguration+of+President+Emily+Messer
