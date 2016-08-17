President’s Picnic brings huge turnout

Texas Wesleyan University held its annual President’s Picnic on Tuesday in Sid W. Richardson Center.

David Monge, coordinator of student organizations and Greek life, helped plan the picnic, which brought a huge turnout, despite rainy weather.

Monge said he wanted to expand the picnic experience.

“We wanted to make it bigger,” Monge said. “We wanted to blow it up.”

The event was supposed to take place both in and out of the gym, but due to weather conditions the event had to be moved indoors, Monge said.

“Literally this morning we were moving things from outside to inside,” Monge said.

The event featured 52 different booths of various organizations and sororities. The event organizers passed out vouchers for barbeque, and gave out prizes to those who had received enough stickers from various booths they visited.

Student Government Association President Zahraa Saheb worked at the SGA booth; the organization had a raffle.

“We’re hoping to promote SGA as much as we can,” Saheb said.

SGA members also promoted an improvement box, where students could write in ideas for improving Wesleyan, as well as a positive box, where students could write about what they like about Wesleyan.

“We are hoping to get feedback from the student body and see what else we can do to improve the university,” Saheb said.

Nerd Central also hosted a booth at the event, run by their president, sophomore Jacob Chesney.

“Nerd Central is a recreational club, where people of different tastes and appeals such as card games, video games, comic books and cartoons are able to come for three hours a week and just be able to express themselves,” Chesney said.

The goals for Nerd Central this semester are to double the group’s numbers, and to increase involvement on campus, Chesney said.

There were also many booths hosted by academic organizations, like Psi Chi, an international honor society that looks to promote students going into the field of psychology, according to txwes.edu.

“I hope I can encourage students who are interested in psychology to learn more about the program and to hopefully get more volunteers,” said senior Jennifer Solis, who is in charge of public relations and social media for the society.

Texas Wesleyan President Frederick G. Slabach also made an appearance at the event.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve got all these student organizations here. With all these new students coming in, we just want to make sure that they all know all the opportunities for service, activity and fun,” Slabach said.

This was one of the largest showings of student organizations Slabach has seen since becoming university president five years ago, he said.

“This is the first time we have actually had to have tables all out in the lobby,” Slabach said. “In the past, we’ve been able to fit everything inside the gym. Last year was good – this is great.”