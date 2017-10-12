Alumni honored at Friday Medal Dinner

Dr. Allen Henderson, Texas Wesleyan provost and senior vice president, said the Alumni Medal Dinner, which will be held Friday at the Fort Worth Club, is really to honor those alumni that represent the university in unique ways in their life.

Dr. Michael Williams, president of UNT Health Science Center and a 1977 Wesleyan graduate, will be awarded the Alumnus of the Year, according to txwes.edu.

The two first met when Henderson taught Williams.

“Michael [Williams], who is the president of UNT Health Science Center, is a distinguished alumni of Texas Wesleyan,” Henderson said.

Alumni are known for being successful and giving back to the Wesleyan community, Henderson said.

“You have a lot of alumni that stay engaged and do things,” Henderson said. “This dinner is a real honor for them.”

Nicholas Davis, freshman representative of the Student Government Association, said he is proud of the great tradition that the dinner offers. Davis feels that Williams is receiving a very important honor and that this award is something Williams will probably remember the rest of his life.

“I think it is a great tradition by Texas Wesleyan,” Davis said. “It should be encouraged by the student body and administration.”

The event will be put on by the Office of Alumni Association and the Board of Directors, said Christian Garcia, associate director of alumni relations.

“We just like to highlight and honor the contributions of our alumni and university friends to the community and Texas Wesleyan,” Garcia said. “One hundred and sixty-five people are registered to attend [the event].”

The Alumni Medal Dinner is Friday at the Fort Worth Club in downtown Fort Worth. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program to follow at 7 p.m. For more information, go to txwes.edu/alumni.

The 2017 Alumni Medal Dinner Honorees:

Alumnus of the Year Michael Williams ’77, DO, MD President, University of North Texas Health Science Center

Distinguished Alumnus Juan Quintana MHS ’96, CRNA, DNP President, Sleepy Anesthesia Associates PLLC

Honorary Alumna Norma Roby Entrepreneur, RSH Concessions, LLC

Young Alumni Achievement Award Tyler Atkinson ‘07 Municipal Court Judge, City of Fort Worth

Wesleyan Service Award Glen Tuggle ’85 President, Service Associates Consulting

Wesleyan Flame Award Brennen Shingleton MBA ’05 Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Texas Wesleyan University

O.D. Bounds Award Stephanie Kalbfleisch ’91 Owner/Club Director, Fort Worth Fire Volleyball Club

Source: txwes.edu