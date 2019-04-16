Donut Panic helps students destress from school

Senior resident assistant Celeste Marek hosted the Donut Panic from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in the lobby of OC Hall.

Marek is a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, a music fraternity she has been a part of for two years, and is studying music education.

“The event is to help students come together, get away from the stress of school, or another place to get away from doing homework in their room for a bit,” she said.

The event featured calm music along with a variety of pictures to color while eating donuts and interacting with other students in the lobby. People came and went, and around 10 people attended.

Senior music major Dexter Collins came out to the event to enjoy some relaxation with the tea he brought; he ate donuts and colored a picture Marek provided.

“I came to this event because I heard there were donuts and that was enough for me,” Collins said.

Another student who came out to Donut Panic is Damanian Shepherd; he is a graduating senior and has been attending Texas Wesleyan since August 2017.

Shepherd said he is part of the Future Kinesiology Club and is studying exercise science.

“This event allowed me to enjoy donuts along with peaceful music, and the host is very nice,” he said.